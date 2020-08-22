Cuomo: COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record low in NY

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday that New York has set a new record-low on COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations dropped to 483, a new low since March 16, and the number of patients in ICUs dropped to 116, a new low since March 15, according to state figures.

"In New York we didn't just flatten the curve, we bent it — and the numbers continue to stay low, demonstrating our data-driven phased reopening continues to work," Cuomo said. "This shows that protecting public health and reopening our economy aren't mutually exclusive if done the right way, and record-high testing doesn't equal more positive tests."

The state recorded four COVID-19-related deaths Friday, the figures said. One of those deaths was in Nassau and another in Suffolk. The number of new cases in the state stood at 653, bringing the statewide total to 429,165.

The state recorded the 15th straight day in which the rate of positive tests remained below 1.0%. A total of 0.69% of tests were positive, the state said.

Nassau County had 43 new cases, bringing its total to 44,205, and Suffolk had 56 cases for a total of 44,456.

"New Yorkers have driven this recovery and I urge everyone to stay New York Tough — wear masks, socially distance and stay disciplined," Cuomo said. "This thing isn't over yet."

The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,553 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed eight establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. One of those violations was in Suffolk, according to state figures.

Check back for updates to this developing story.