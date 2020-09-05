LI's COVID-19 cases rise as the state's infection rate stays below 1%

Long Island is seeing an escalation in COVID-19 cases as residents head into a holiday weekend and the impending reopening of schools, according to state figures.

Nassau County had 107 new cases for a total of 45,115, and Suffolk had 98 new cases, bringing its total to 45,200, the figures said.

Long Island's new total of new cases — 205 — represents a significant increase from a recent low of 60 cases on Aug. 23, according to state and local figures. That day, Suffolk had 21 new cases and Nassau had 39 cases.

On Friday, Suffolk suffered one death, while Nassau did not have any.

Long Island's infection rate continued to notch upward, to 1.5%, from 1.4% on Thursday and 1.1% on Wednesday, the figures said.

New York State registered 801 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking the 29th straight day of keeping the infection rate below 1%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

The state suffered two deaths, bringing the total number in New York to 25,350, according to state figures.

The 801 new cases statewide emerged from 99,761 tests — with an infection rate of 0.8%.

"New York went from one of the worst situations in the country to one of the best," Cuomo said. "Overall, our numbers continue to be good news — our progress proves that this virus responds to science, not politics."

"We cannot go backwards. As we celebrate this Labor Day weekend, we must all continue to wear our masks, socially distance, wash our hands and stay New York Tough," Cuomo said.

