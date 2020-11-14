Central Islip schools to go remote for a week after Thanksgiving

Central Islip schools announced they would join Nassau BOCES in going remote for the first week after Thanksgiving.

The school district will be entirely virtual after Thanksgiving break, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

"As the holiday season approaches, it is becoming abundantly clear that many of us will be gathering together to observe traditional Thanksgiving celebrations. Such gatherings present the potential for the rapid spread of COVID-19," Superintendent Sharon A. Dungee said in a statement. "This is a safety precaution that is being taken to keep our school community safe from coronavirus' potential spread."

Nassau BOCES announced Friday it would also go fully remote for one week until Dec. 4 due to COVID-19 precautions after a staff member in Westbury tested positive.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said New York City schools could go virtual as soon as Monday if the city’s positive rate tops 3% after inching upward all week.

Long Island has had a positive testing rate above 3% for the past five days, but the state has left school closures up to individual jurisdictions.

The Oysterponds school district said its elementary school will "hold proactive distance Learning" from Nov. 30 to Jan. 4. The Fishers Island district will hold remote classes from Nov. 30 to Dec 11.

Long Beach schools resumed Thursday after closing for two weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among staff and the transportation department. Two staff members and one students also tested positive last week.

Long Beach Superintendent Jennifer Gallagher reminded families to follow state quarantine and testing guidelines if they travel out of state during Thanksgiving break. She said the school district wants to avoid closing again after the break and a survey would be sent to parents.

"Know that, as I have said many times, we will continue to work as hard as we can to keep schools open as much as possible," Gallagher said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.