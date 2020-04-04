Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that 22 percent of those hospitalized statewide with the coronavirus are on Long Island; a number, he said, that is growing as the state scrambles for more medical equipment. Of the situation on the Island, he said: "It is like a fire spreading.”

The governor said 3,565 people statewide have died of the virus as of Saturday, a one-day increase of 630. He said 15,905 people were hospitalized in New York with the virus, and that there were 113,704 total cases in the state.

Cuomo, in his daily briefing Saturday, said the apex of the outbreak in New York is still about four to eight days away, depending on projections. “We’re not yet ready for the high point … the more time we have to improve the capacity of the system, the better,” he said.

He also said that two-thirds of the people who have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 have been discharged.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, in an appearance on MSNBC Saturday morning, reiterated his call for more involvement from the federal government to help get medical personnel and equipment to the city in the fight against the virus.

"I need 45,000 more trained medical personnel to get through April into May," he said, adding later: "There is no national structure to address this right now."

On Friday, de Blasio said the city could run out of ventilators as early as Monday, and that he would deploy the NYPD, FDNY and city sheriff to seize private stockpiles of protective gear like masks and gloves if the owners don't turn them over voluntarily to the government.

Cuomo on Saturday said the Chinese government is facilitating a donation of 1,000 ventilators that will come into Kennedy Airport later in the day, at that the state of Oregon will send 140 ventilators to New York State.

New York City remained at the center of the outbreak, with 57,159 confirmed cases as of Friday.

Meanwhile, two veterans died of coronavirus and other underlying conditions this week at the Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University, officials at the home said in a letter on Friday.

The 350-bed nursing facility serves honorably discharged veterans and their families. As of Friday, it had 20 cases of coronavirus, with 18 getting care at the home and two at Stony Brook University hospital, said Fred Sganga, executive director of the home.

Long Island is an area of concern as coronavirus cases have surpassed 100,000 across New York, Cuomo said Friday, while declaring he would send in the National Guard to take ventilators and protective gear from hospitals and private medical facilities and redeploy them where urgently needed.

Nassau County reported 43 new fatalities Friday, its highest figure yet, less than a month after its first confirmed case of coronavirus. Suffolk County had 12 more deaths.

As of Friday, Nassau and Suffolk have lost 234 people to the pandemic.

