Cuomo: Virus crisis on Long Island 'is like a fire spreading'
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that 22 percent of those hospitalized statewide with the coronavirus are on Long Island; a number, he said, that is growing as the state scrambles for more medical equipment. Of the situation on the Island, he said: "It is like a fire spreading.”
The governor said 3,565 people statewide have died of the virus as of Saturday, a one-day increase of 630. He said 15,905 people were hospitalized in New York with the virus, and that there were 113,704 total cases in the state.
Cuomo, in his daily briefing Saturday, said the apex of the outbreak in New York is still about four to eight days away, depending on projections. “We’re not yet ready for the high point … the more time we have to improve the capacity of the system, the better,” he said.
He also said that two-thirds of the people who have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 have been discharged.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, in an appearance on MSNBC Saturday morning, reiterated his call for more involvement from the federal government to help get medical personnel and equipment to the city in the fight against the virus.
"I need 45,000 more trained medical personnel to get through April into May," he said, adding later: "There is no national structure to address this right now."
On Friday, de Blasio said the city could run out of ventilators as early as Monday, and that he would deploy the NYPD, FDNY and city sheriff to seize private stockpiles of protective gear like masks and gloves if the owners don't turn them over voluntarily to the government.
Cuomo on Saturday said the Chinese government is facilitating a donation of 1,000 ventilators that will come into Kennedy Airport later in the day, at that the state of Oregon will send 140 ventilators to New York State.
New York City remained at the center of the outbreak, with 57,159 confirmed cases as of Friday.
Meanwhile, two veterans died of coronavirus and other underlying conditions this week at the Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University, officials at the home said in a letter on Friday.
The 350-bed nursing facility serves honorably discharged veterans and their families. As of Friday, it had 20 cases of coronavirus, with 18 getting care at the home and two at Stony Brook University hospital, said Fred Sganga, executive director of the home.
Long Island is an area of concern as coronavirus cases have surpassed 100,000 across New York, Cuomo said Friday, while declaring he would send in the National Guard to take ventilators and protective gear from hospitals and private medical facilities and redeploy them where urgently needed.
Nassau County reported 43 new fatalities Friday, its highest figure yet, less than a month after its first confirmed case of coronavirus. Suffolk County had 12 more deaths.
As of Friday, Nassau and Suffolk have lost 234 people to the pandemic.
TO HELP IN CORONAVIRUS FIGHT
- NASSAU COUNTY: The Nassau County Police Department is requesting medical supplies, including N95 surgical masks, eye protection, Nitrile rubber gloves, disposable gowns, shoe covers, no-touch thermometers, HEPA filters for ventilators and anesthesia machines, antibacterial and disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers. Donations will be accepted at Field 3 of Eisenhower Park on Park Boulevard in Westbury. Collection hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and then again from March 30 to April 3.
- SUFFOLK COUNTY: In Suffolk County, a medical safety equipment drive is ongoing, officials said. The county is collecting gloves, N95 masks, gowns, ear loop masks and other medical supplies. Donations can be dropped between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays at the Suffolk County Fire Academy, located at 102 East Ave. in Yaphank. For large donations of supplies, email FRESfinance@suffolkcountyny.gov.
- LONG ISLAND: The New York Blood Center said it is in urgent need of donors, since coronavirus concerns have resulted in "critically low blood and platelet appointments" across Long Island. The NYBC has six centers in Nassau and Suffolk and said safety protocols are in place as they urge healthy individuals, not exposed to the virus, to donate. The NYBC said if you are unsure if you can donate, you can ask their experts at 800-688-0900.
- HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL: The hospital is asking for donations of iPads with front-facing cameras, which will be used to allow COVID-19 patients to communicate via FaceTime with their loved ones when no visitors are allowed. The iPads need to be new or factory-reset by the owner before donation. Donations can be dropped off at the front circle, in the section labeled “For the Command Center” (include contact information with name and address of donor). The hospital is located at 270 Park Ave. in Huntington.
- MATHER HOSPITAL: The hospital has established an emergency fund to help support hospital staff and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund will help the hospital buy patient activity packs to occupy their time; thank-you care packages to departments and patient-care units; iPads that will connect patients with their loved ones; and medical equipment and personal protective equipment for staff members. Donations can be made at www.matherhospital.org/emergencyfund or mailed to the JTM Foundation, Mather Hospital, 75 North Country Rd., Port Jefferson, N.Y. 11777.
- STONY BROOK HOSPITAL: Stony Brook University Hospital is accepting donated items that would help comfort their COVID-19 patients, including puzzles, activity books, pens, colored pencils, sleep masks, aromatherapy, ear plugs, as well as donations of iPads for telehealth, or medical supplies. For donations drop-off, schedule an appointment, emailing COVID19donations@stonybrook.edu or calling 631-219-0603.
