In NY, fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations since March, Cuomo says

New York continues to tame the coronavirus beast, bringing hospitalizations to a new low even as it performed a record number of tests Friday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday.

Hospitalizations have dropped to 523, a new low since March 17. The governor also announced a record high number of COVID-19 tests reported to New York State — 88,668.

"In New York, we knew from the beginning that testing would be a key factor in controlling this new virus," Cuomo said. "Yesterday's numbers — especially the new low in hospitalizations — continue to reflect the progress we've made during this pandemic, but we will keep monitoring the data and the alarming increases in cases around the country."

The governor emphasized: "My message is the same: Stay New York Smart, wash your hands, socially distance, and wear masks!"

A total of 76 people were admitted the hospitals, and the number of people in ICUs decreased by seven to 120, according to state figures. Five people died of COVID-19-related causes, bringing the total to 25,244. Long Island reported no deaths for the day.

Long Island's infection rate stood at 0.9%, a slight uptick from the day before.

Nassau County saw 51 new cases for a total of 43,891, according to state figures. Suffolk had 64 new cases for a total of 44,109.

The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,344 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 22 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. One of those was in Nassau County, according to Cuomo.

Cuomo also announced a series of initiatives on Friday aimed at improving the state's ability to detect and control the virus.

The state will launch a pilot program to detect the presence of COVID-19 in wastewater, designed to establish an early indicator system to forecast virus spread in communities. A total of $500,000 will support expanding initial wastewater sampling undertaken in Onondaga County and start sample collection in three additional communities, Albany, Newburgh and Buffalo.

In addition, after New York's contact tracing program identified several new clusters at farms linked to seasonal workers who recently traveled to New York, the Department of Health and Department of Agriculture & Markets will dispatch mobile testing teams to farms in rural counties across the state, as well as assist with access to isolation housing needed for workers who test positive.

"As New Yorkers remain vigilant in stopping the spread and our communities cautiously reopen, we continue to aggressively focus on testing in order to detect and control any new coronavirus outbreaks," Cuomo said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.