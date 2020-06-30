This story was reported by Bart Jones, David Reich-Hale and Joie Tyrrell. It was written by Jones.

Travelers from eight more states must self-quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday, bringing the total to 16 as New York tries to fend off a resurgence of the virus around the country.

The new states are California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee.

The eight states already on the list were: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

Cuomo said he was making the move to protect New York’s progress in the fight against the coronavirus.

“The virus is raging all across the nation and that’s because we have a federal government that just missed this,” Cuomo told NY1. “They denied it from the first place, let’s be honest They refused to solve it because they don't admit it. If you don't admit you have a problem, you're not going to come up with a solution."

Now, with the virus spiking around the country, “we’re afraid that they are going to fly in to New York and cause the same problem, and it’s only getting worse," he said

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The number of cases of coronavirus is spiking in many states after they reopened quickly and relaxed stay-at-home orders. Many are now backtracking, shutting down bars and restaurants and reinstituting other measures.

Some states such as Florida and Texas have broken single-day records of new cases repeatedly over the last week, while cities such as Houston are warning that their hospitals are reaching capacity.

There has also been no national approach to the coronavirus crisis, with each state and sometimes even local counties and cities devising their own policies.

On Monday, Cuomo called on President Donald Trump to at least institute a nationwide requirement for people to wear a mask when they are near others.

He also challenged Trump to start wearing a mask himself to set an example for the country.

Cuomo said that besides travelers from coronavirus hot spots, New York City faces the problem of people increasingly ignoring social distancing directives.

“In New York City, we have a compliance issue, and it’s real,” he said. “You look at people on the sidewalks, you look at people by bars, you’re seeing the congregations that we were so good at preventing for so long.”

He added: “I’m going to have another message for the people of New York City specifically: Don’t forget the discipline, don’t forget the masks, don’t forget the socially distancing. That’s what brought us down, and that will create a problem again.”

Besides sending a message, Cuomo said he also is deploying authorities into the streets to enforce the social distancing directives.

"Tonight, we're going to have State Police, we're going to have Department of Health monitors, we're going to have State Liquor Authority monitors," Cuomo said. "They're going to be looking all throughout the city to see if New Yorkers are complying."

Cuomo said he has also seen noncompliance on Long Island.

"I've said to the local governments in New York, also on Long Island we have an issue, they have to enforce the compliance," he said.

Considering indoor dining

Cuomo said he was sending the authorities into the streets to try to determine the level of noncompliance. “I want to get a snapshot tonight,” he said.

That snapshot will play a role in his decision on whether New York City can move into Phase 3 on Monday. That stage permits indoor dining, with limits on the number of diners.

“If you already have a problem,” he said, “that you can't control where you're out of compliance with bars and sidewalks and groups drinking outside, then does it make sense to open indoor dining? Indoor dining across the country has shown to be problematic.”

He also said health officials believe that air conditioning systems may actually be circulating the virus through restaurants and other businesses, and that the state may start to recommend or mandate the use of special filters that remove small particles, down to the size of the COVID-19 virus. On Monday, he said all large malls must install the filters before they reopen.

Cuomo said he has been talking with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy about the indoor dining issue, and that Cuomo does not want to create a problem by blocking indoor dining in New York if it is still permitted in New Jersey.

That could simply prompt thousands of New Yorkers to cross state lines to go eat out, he indicated.

“I don't want our state creating a problem for another state,” Cuomo said. “But New Jersey is looking at the same issue and Governor Murphy, I spoke to, they have an issue on indoor dining. He doesn't want to go ahead with it at this point because he's also seeing the federal spread and the lack of compliance.”

While a decision is pending Wednesday, one observer said restaurants could reopen safely, but there are some caveats.

Dr. Bruce Polsky, chairman of medicine at NYU Winthrop, said patrons can be safe eating indoors at a restaurant if social distancing and protective measures are observed.

"If people adhere to the guidance, and it's properly enforced, it should be safe," Polsky said. "It breaks down when establishments can't properly enforce the rules, including not allowing people to stand around at a bar. Once that sort of thing happens, it can fall apart."

Polsky said while Long Island restaurants have already opened, restaurants in New York City face more density challenges.

"You already see more people hanging out on the sidewalks," he said.

Infection level remains low in NY

New York State as a whole, judging by its coronavirus metrics, is "doing very, very well," Cuomo said.

"In New York we did the impossible. We went from the worst infection rate to the best infection rate. Our numbers are arguably the best in the United States of America right now."

The daily death toll on Monday was 13, "just about as low as it's been," he said, noting that at the peak of the pandemic the figure was close to 800 a day.

The infection level on Monday was 1.0%, "which is where it's supposed to be," he said. The level on Long Island was 1.1% and in New York City it was 1.0%, according to state data released Tuesday.

Some 524 people were positive for the virus out of 52,025 tested.

SUNY suspends testing requirements

The state university system has temporarily suspended SAT/ACT standardizing testing requirements for high school students intending to enroll for the 2021-22 academic year, officials with the State University of New York system announced this week.

The change in admission eligibility requirements applies only to the spring 2021, fall 2021 and spring 2022 cycles. For SUNY applicants who already have taken or will take the SAT/ACT and wish to submit scores, the campuses will include those official scores as part of their review.

Several colleges nationwide have announced similar plans in recent months.

The College Board had canceled spring testing dates due to the pandemic, and, if safe from a public health standpoint, the organization will provide additional SAT administrations every month, beginning in August.

Decrease in COVID-19 patients continues

Northwell Health said it had 155 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, as the number of coronavirus patients continues to decline throughout its health system.

Northwell had about 3,400 COVID-19 patients at its peak in April.

The New Hyde Park-based health system also adjusted who it counts as a COVID-19 patient. It had been counting patients who had tested positive, gone home and then were readmitted later for COVID-related complications even if they no longer tested positive.

Now, if the last positive test was more than 21 days ago, a readmitted person is no longer is listed as a coronavirus patient, said Terry Lynam, a Northwell spokesman.

Northwell said it had 9 admissions, 20 discharges and two COVID-19 deaths, one of which was on Long Island, over the last 24 hours.

Check back for updates on this developing story.