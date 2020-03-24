Coronavirus behind spike in domestic violence, officials say

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Domestic violence cases spiked 10% in Nassau since the beginning of the year, county officials said Tuesday, in part because of the personal and financial stresses caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said his department has received 2,825 reports of domestic violence between Jan. 1 and March 23, up from 2,552 during the same period in 2019.

“For those who are in abusive households, where domestic violence is a reality even in the most bustling of times, home can really start to feel like a trap,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said during a news conference in Mineola Tuesday.

Cindy Scott, the executive director of The Safe Center in Bethpage, said her agency is continuing to offer crisis services, including its 24-hour hotline, its shelter and its child advocacy center. She said the agency is offering counseling, educational and legal services remotely.

“We know that we are likely to see an increase in interpersonal violence during these really difficult times due to the increase in stress levels for people, as well as the fact that perpetrators and victims are spending more time together now that we are required to shelter at home,” Scott said during the news conference.

“This situation also makes it difficult for victims to reach out for help. So we are encouraging everyone experiencing interpersonal violence to reach out to us, if possible, through our hotline,” added Scott, whose agency provides support and services to domestic violence victims in Nassau County.

Commissioner Ryder said alcohol abuse, fueled by stress sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, is also a factor in the increase in domestic violence cases.

“If you have seen the lines, they are around the block at the liquor stores,” Ryder said. “Alcohol involved, arguments that do ensue and a lot of pressure.”

Safe Center director of education Keith Scott also blamed New York State’s bail reform law, which took effect on Jan. 1. Perpetrators who might have been held in jail while their cases work their way through the court system are now being released, he said.

The Safe Center’s 24-hour hotline is 516-543-0404. The agency can also be reached by email — info@tscli.org — or through its website — tscli.org.