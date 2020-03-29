Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Millions in the United States could become infected with the coronavirus and between 100,000 and 200,000 could die, the U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert warned Sunday.

During an interview on CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cautioned that he was only projecting based on the latest data and the numbers of confirmed positive tests and deaths could vary widely.

"I mean, looking at what we're seeing now, I would say between 100,000 and 200,000 [deaths]," Fauci told host Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union. "I mean, we're going to have millions of cases. But … I just don't think that we really need to make a projection, when it's such a moving target, that you can so easily be wrong and mislead people.”

Fauci said about 56 percent of all of the new infections in the country are coming from the New York City area

"That's terrible suffering for the people of New York, which I feel myself personally, as a New Yorker," Fauci said. "So what was trying to be done is to get people, unless there's necessary travel, so, all nonessential travel, to just hold off, because what you don't want is people traveling from that area to other areas of the country, and inadvertently and innocently infecting other individuals."

Later, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told Tapper that within a week, the city's health care system will lose the ability to treat those sickened by the coronavirus due to shortages of medical supplies and personnel.

De Blasio reiterated his previous pleas to the federal government for supplies and workers to supplement shortages of both that are running dangerously low.

“Are we going to be able to save every life we can or do we risk that possibility, and I’m saying in a week or two, do we risk that possibility of losing lives that could have been saved if the equipment and the supplies and the personnel were there when we need them” de Blasio told Tapper.

When Tapper asked the mayor how long the city's health care system can continue treating sick patients without additional federal support, de Blasio said another week at most.

"I’ve told the [President Donald Trump], the defense secretary, the chairman of the joint chiefs, all of them, and I want to say they have all been very available, very responsive," de Blasio said. "I’ve told them all the same thing: Sunday, April 5. We have enough supplies to get to a week from today, with the exception of ventilators. We are going to need at least several hundred more ventilators very quickly.”

The mayor said he has talked with the Department of Defense to get medical personnel deployed to the city.

On the travel ban for the metropolitan area floated Saturday by Trump before he pulled pack on the idea, de Blasio said "families have a right to be together" before adding that his focus is replenishing supplies and increasing medical staff.

"This is going to be a long crisis … I think this whole discussion of how quickly we can restart is missing just how deep a crisis this is, not only in New York but it is going to spread around the country," the mayor said. "We should become girded for the sheer timeline.”

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that he was considering a "QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots,” New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly.”

“A lot of the states that are infected but don’t have a big problem, they’ve asked me if I’ll look at it, so we’re going to look at it,” Trump said.

Later Saturday, Trump tweeted that he instead directed that a “strong Travel Advisory” be issued for hot spots for the coronavirus in the tristate area.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted Saturday that the Center for Disease Control was urging residents of the three states “to refrain from nonessential travel for the next 14 days.”

In the CNN interview Sunday, Tapper played clips of de Blasio from January, February and as late as March 13 where the mayor told people to live their lives and there was no need to panic. Tapper asked de Blasio if his earlier statements contributed to the crisis in New York City.

“There is no time to go back over that. There is only time to focus on getting through the next week and the week after that," de Blasio said. "You can ask all the questions you want, they are fair. But the time to deal with these questions is after this war is over because literally in New York City, it feels like a wartime environment.”

