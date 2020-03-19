Coronavirus: Your questions answered

Can I go outside?

Experts see exercising in fresh air and sunlight as too beneficial to give up — as long as crucial safety steps are taken.

The first, of course, is 6 feet of separation between people; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that's the minimum distance needed to keep any droplets from a cough or sneeze from infecting someone else.

Another imperative is knowing who you are with, said Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and professor of pediatrics at the Stony Brook University Renaissance School of Medicine.

“I think going outside with your immediate family is a great idea,” she said. “It’s better for psychological and physical well-being to go outside.” However, she would dissuade people from forming new walking or running groups because of possible unknowns.

“You really want to restrict your contacts,” she said.

Dr. Lorry Rubin — director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at North Shore University Hospital and a professor at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell — explained that fresh air can help ward off the virus that research shows can remain suspended in the air for a few hours.

As for runners who might be panting as they pass each other or a group of walkers, Rubin agreed with Nachman that this probably was a minor risk. “We don’t have any data on that,” Nachman said, though the speed at which runners are traveling likely means the danger is minimal.

Dr. Michael Grosso, chief medical officer at Huntington Hospital, pointed out that exercising in fresh air can boost the ability to withstand infections.

“The science is very clear that our brain talks to our immune system, which means that activities that help our state of mind impact the quality of our immune response,” he said.

“Beyond that, physical activity is good for our metabolism, our hearts and even our bones. Observe the 6-foot rule, practice good hand hygiene and go take a walk.”

Still, there was one form of activity he did advise against: playgrounds.

“My sense — though of course there are no data here — is that playgrounds are a bad idea,” he said. “It seems that children can be silent carriers of this (and other) respiratory viruses, and wiping off all the surfaces a child could touch is impractical.” — JOAN GRALLA