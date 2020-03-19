TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus: Your questions answered

We're here to answer key questions for you.

We're here to answer key questions for you. 

By Newsday Staff
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

The coronavirus pandemic is creating uncertainty and challenges. The scientific understanding of the virus is evolving, and new restrictions and guidance arrive on a daily basis.

We are here to answer key questions for you. We will explore questions of safety, science and best practices. Check back regularly as we update this FAQ in the days and weeks ahead. If there's anything you would like answered, please contact us at coronavirus@newsday.com or message us on Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter.

Can I go outside? 

Should I wear a mask and/or gloves in public? 

What is social distancing and how can I practice it effectively?

Can your pets get or spread coronavirus?

Can you get coronavirus twice?

What are the symptoms of coronavirus versus the flu?

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks on Covid-19 update from NY tightens workplace limits, offers relief for homeowners; NYC could run out medical supplies in weeks
A U.S, Army soldier and a New York Coronavirus on Long Island: See latest updates
Station appearance maintainer Omar Navarrete-Lopez cleans the ticket MTA chairman: Four LIRR workers test positive
SBA administrator Jovita Carranza said the loans "may NY firms may apply for federal disaster relief loans
The Stop and Shop in Franklin Square, which Early shopping hours for older people a hit, grocers say
"It's a frenzy right now, Homeowners in a 'frenzy' to refinance, lenders say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search