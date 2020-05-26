FAQ: How Long Island's economy will reopen

After more than two months of a forced shutdown, the first phase of Long Island's reopening will begin Wednesday. Nonessential businesses will reopen in phases, with specific guidelines and heightened protocols for companies and customers.

Here are some of the essential questions and answers.

So which businesses will reopen Wednesday? Phase 1 includes low-risk businesses involved in construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade, agriculture, fishing, forestry and hunting, and select retail for curbside or in-store pickup or drop-off. Businesses in both Nassau and Suffolk counties will be part of this reopening. Eight other sections of New York State have already started to reopen: the Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and Western New York. The only other region yet to reopen is New York City.

What are the protocols for these Phase 1 businesses? Residential/commercial construction: All workers must have masks and wear them when within 6 feet of another worker.

Employers must provide masks to all employees.

No congregate meetings. Retail business owners — curbside pickup Employee and purchaser in vehicle must wear a mask, and gloves are preferred.

Hand sanitizer must be made available. Retail business owners — in-store pickup Requires ordering ahead with prearranged orders.

Social distancing required in store.

No more than 50 % of maximum occupancy.

Patrons must wear masks.

Store employees must wear masks, and gloves are preferred.

Hand sanitizer must be made available.

How did we get to this point? To begin reopening, Long Island had to meet seven critical metrics, including a decline in COVID-19 deaths, total hospitalizations and new hospitalizations. Regions must also have at least 30 % of their total hospital beds and ICU beds available to prepare for a potential second wave of coronavirus cases. And regions must have diagnostic testing capacity to detect and isolate new cases, along with robust contact-tracing capacity to help prevent the spread of the virus by rapidly interviewing new positive patients.

So what would open in Phase 2? The second phase would involve the reopening of businesses involved in professional services, finance and insurance, retail, administrative support, real estate, rental, and leasing. Phase 3 would involve the reopening of restaurants and other food services, while the fourth and final phase would allow for the reopening of sports, entertainment and the arts, along with schools.

How long will it take to get from Phase 1 to Phase 2? There will be at least two weeks in between each phase, though state and local officials have recently indicated there may be flexibility. This allows state and local leaders to monitor the effects of the reopening and ensure hospitalization and infection rates are not increasing before moving to the next phase and permitting more economic activity.