TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
71° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

FAQ: How Long Island's economy will reopen

Main Street in Northport on April 28. The

Main Street in Northport on April 28. The Shipwreck Diner, pictured, begins take-out service later this week. Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

After more than two months of a forced shutdown, the first phase of Long Island's reopening will begin Wednesday. Nonessential businesses will reopen in phases, with specific guidelines and heightened protocols for companies and customers.

Here are some of the essential questions and answers.

So which businesses will reopen Wednesday?

What are the protocols for these Phase 1 businesses?

How did we get to this point?

So what would open in Phase 2?

How long will it take to get from Phase 1 to Phase 2?

How did the state decide which businesses should reopen first?

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

A mask-wearing New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Cuomo: 'Long Island will start opening tomorrow'
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone giving an update Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
Small business owners gather outside the Sayville General Some mom-and-pop stores say they are ready to open 'in full'
An aerial view of Arctic Street and the See the number of coronavirus cases in your community
Josephine Baltzer with her son, George Jr., and Within five months, a dad, mom and son, gone
A quiet Glen Street in Glen Cove on Nassau to offer $500,000 in loans to help small businesses
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search