The rate of New Yorkers testing positive for the coronavirus has remained less than 1% for 16 consecutive days, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday, with the share at about 0.8% on Long Island.

Cuomo said in a news release that of all tests reported to the state on Saturday, 0.7% were positive.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations statewide dropped to 472 Saturday, the lowest since March 16, the governor said. Also, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care fell to 110, a new low since March 15, Cuomo said. Intubations dropped to 50, also a new low since mid-March, the governor said.

Nassau reported 40 positive tests for the virus Saturday while Suffolk had 42 new cases, according to the latest state data.

The state also reported five COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, one each in the upstate counties of Broome, Erie, Montgomery, Oneida, and Ulster.

"New Yorkers should be proud that their hard work and discipline led to another day of record low numbers," Cuomo said in a news release. " … But make no mistake: this virus is still surging in parts of the country and until there is a vaccine we cannot become numb or complacent about the risks we face. Local governments must continue to enforce public health guidance and we all must remember to be smart — follow the guidance, wear masks, socially distance and stay New York Tough!"