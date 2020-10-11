The percentage of New Yorkers testing positive for the coronavirus dipped under 1% Saturday despite clusters of cases in communities that threaten the state's progress in combating the pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.

On Saturday, .96% of 118,000 tests for COVID-19 were positive, Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters. That's down from 1.07% Friday.

But the positivity rate in communities in Brooklyn as well as Rockland and Orange counties remained at 5.7%.

Cuomo noted the areas seeing a resurgence of the virus have large ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities. He said religious gatherings in those areas are driving the infection rate upward.

"I understand the desire to hold large religious ceremonies," the governor said. "I understand how important it is to their culture and their religion. I also understand that it, as a matter of fact, jeopardizes human life."

Cuomo said 1% of tests on Long Island were positive Saturday and five New Yorkers died from the virus.