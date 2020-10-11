TODAY'S PAPER
News Health Coronavirus

Cuomo: Covid-19 positive rates fall but clusters threaten NY progress

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday said communities

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday said communities statewide where the coronavirus has spiked could threaten New York's overall falling infection rate. Credit: AFP / Johannes Eisele via Getty Images

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
The percentage of New Yorkers testing positive for the coronavirus dipped under 1% Saturday despite clusters of cases in communities that threaten the state's progress in combating the pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.

On Saturday, .96% of 118,000 tests for COVID-19 were positive, Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters. That's down from 1.07% Friday.

But the positivity rate in communities in Brooklyn as well as Rockland and Orange counties remained at 5.7%.

Cuomo noted the areas seeing a resurgence of the virus have large ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities. He said religious gatherings in those areas are driving the infection rate upward.

"I understand the desire to hold large religious ceremonies," the governor said. "I understand how important it is to their culture and their religion. I also understand that it, as a matter of fact, jeopardizes human life."

Cuomo said 1% of tests on Long Island were positive Saturday and five New Yorkers died from the virus.

Jesse Coburn poses for an employee headshot at

Jesse Coburn covers transportation and education. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

