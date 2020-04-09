High-risk patients struggle to cope with COVID-19

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Carlos Rosales lives in Brentwood — one of Long Island's COVID-19 hot spots — and his health makes him a target for the disease.

The 43-year-old has a surgical drain from his December liver transplant operation still in place because the hospital postponed the procedure to remove it.

He takes medicine that suppresses his immune system so he doesn’t reject the new organ, stays indoors at all times and worries about lost income and a denied disability claim. His wife worries about him.

“They said it on the news, that transplants, their risk is higher,” said Kenia Rosales, 41. “It scares me, it worries me a lot after what we went through with him.”

When she leaves their home to shop, she wears three pairs of gloves and a mask and rushes to the bathroom to get out of her clothes when she returns. She lets no one visit and wishes she didn’t have to go out at all “especially in Brentwood. It’s crazy out there, the virus is everywhere...people are still working, risking their lives.”

Rosales says he tries not to worry over things he can’t control. “I’m just praying we can get through this and be free again.”

The virus can strike anyone, and patients with severe COVID-19 infections include the young and the old, with or without underlying disease or chronic conditions. But according to preliminary studies by the Center for Disease Control and in studies from China where the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 first took hold, people with underlying conditions face a higher risk of severe disease should they get sick.

Immunosuppressed people such as transplant recipients, people with diabetes and hypertension, lung disease, cardiovascular disease, or cancer, as well as those of more advanced age, are more likely to need intensive care and intubation, and face higher risk of death, than those with no underlying conditions.

Dr. Anthony Boutin, interim President and CEO of Nassau University Medical Center said that the disease isn't always predictable and that sometimes an elderly person expected to do poorly survives while a young person does no. However, “most of the people who don’t do well are elderly with preexisting conditions. Hypertensive, diabetic, immunocompromised,” he said.

Melissa Passarelli is young and figures maybe she could survive COVID-19. But she questions if she could survive diabetes in a hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

The 31-year-old director of programs for Roslyn-based nonprofit Docs for Tots, has type 1 diabetes, which can result in severe COVID-19 disease and a poor prognisis. In mid-March she fled her Astoria, Queens apartment and a city with a rising virus toll, for her family home in Dix Hills. She works remotely and socially isolates, recoiling – politely – from neighbors who reach out to pet her dog. But after learning more about diabetics and COVID “my anxiety went through the roof.”

“I’m the only person in the world who knows how to take care of me and keep me alive,” she said. “There’s a lot that goes into a diabetic’s care and everyone is unique.”

She added, “Especially now that we know how overrun hospitals are, the level of care I would need as a diabetic would be something I’m not sure I could expect.”

She created a presentation of her care requirements for an hour-long GoToMeeting video she used to train her parents and three close friends, in case she was hospitalized with COVID-19 and needed advocates. She’s also prepared a bag with a week’s worth of supplies and a print-out of her training presentation.

“Honestly I’m young. Could I survive COVID? Yes. But I’m concerned about preventable complications that might not be prevented due to the circumstances,” she said. “And that keeps me up at night.”

Wednesday morning, her anxiety was at a high pitch. Her blood sugar reading was “super high” and high blood sugar levels are now seen as an indicator of COVID-19 infection. She was able to bring it down, but she will be on high alert.

Dr. Richard Shlofmitz, chairman of the cardiology department at St.Francis Hospital, The Heart Center, and director of cardiology for all six Catholic Health Service hospitals, said cardiac patients with weakened heart muscles were at heightened risk of severe COVID-19 disease.

But those whose conditions were remedied including those with stents, were not, he said.

One of his patients, Leo Wagner, 76, of Roslyn, has four stents, as well as a rare but controlled skin lymphoma, and is now home after more than a week under treatment for COVID-19 at St. Francis.

Wagner said he hadn’t thought about his risk for COVID-19 before he got sick. “I was just going about living my life,” he said. “It was the thing that was in China and if you listened to the government it wasn’t going to be a big deal here. I think me like a lot of other people weren’t paying attention or really focusing on it.”

Transplant patients are also being monitored carefully as high-risk for the virus.

Dr. Lewis Teperman, chief of transplantation at Northwell Health, said "We are calling our patients a couple of times a week and more people are getting sick." He said that while most of his transplant patients are doing relatively well at home, some have been hospitalized with the virus and at least one has died.

Kevin McEneaney, 69, of Sag Harbor, knows well he has to be vigilant for the virus but is used to managing risk after receiving a liver transplant six years ago and dealing with lung damage from a pulmonary condition. His wife does the shopping; he stays home, meditates, and tries to keep busy.

“I seem to be living on one and a quarter acres for some time now,” he said. “It goes through your mind that you’re very vulnerable. Normally I’m a pretty sociable guy. I saw the gas company guy and I just watched him from afar...normally you just go to the mailbox, now I worry about what’s inside.”

But he’s not sure he can sustain this isolation for months to come, saying at some point the mental health benefits of ending isolation will outweigh the risks. “You can’t hibernate like this forever,” he said. “I’ll look at the risk benefit analysis and make judgments. I’ll wear a mask and be more cautious than everyone else but I’m going to live my life.”

That’s what Michael Hollander of Nesconset is doing right now, making few concessions to his heightened vulnerability to COVID as a 70-year old cancer survivor with lung issues from his time volunteering on the World Trade Center pile after September 11, 2001. He is also missing one of the two nerves connected to his diaphragm, making him short of breath at the top of a flight of stairs.

Yet he works five days a week at the Denny’s he manages in Centereach, serving take-out customers. And until this week, he was going out on non-COVID ambulance calls at the Nesconset firehouse where he volunteers as an advanced Emergency Medical Technician. His fellow volunteers would say “Michael, what are you doing here?” he said, but notes others there continue to volunteer with conditions of their own, including cancer treatment.

“I don’t think it’s invincibility, you know you could die but it’s not a priority,” he said. “If you worry about it, the thought passes through but doesn’t stop. People who do what I do recognize the danger of what we do, but we’re trained on what to do.”

Boutin too has an underlying condition, asthma, and says his colleagues worry for him because they know how bad his asthma gets. “I’m a clinician,” he said. “I know I’m at higher risk but when I go in to see patients, as long as I’m well protected I feel okay.”

“I think anyone in health care right now is a little more worried but we’re doing what we do because it’s our jobs,” said Dr. Jeffrey Miller, an endocrinologist who himself has diabetes as he treats COVID-19 patients with diabetes at Stony Brook University Hospital. “It’s what we do.”

For Domenica Tantiello, 60, of Plainview, it’s a given that life is precarious after 12 years of battling metastatic stage four breast cancer that has spread to her liver. She puts on gloves and a mask to get chemotherapy every three weeks, and says she doesn’t feel terribly afraid now in the face of COVID-19. “Having cancer, I could die tomorrow,” she said. “Everyone is going to die eventually, you just do the best you can.”

She paused and added, “I feel sorry for those who wouldn’t have died tomorrow, and this little beast is taking their lives.”