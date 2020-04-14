Resources to help you navigate life during coronavirus
Newsday has compiled this list of telephone numbers, websites and other resources to help you navigate life during coronavirus.
How to find out about testing
The FDA approved New York State to authorize the state's 28 public and private labs to begin manual, semi-automated and automated testing for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Testing is free to all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider or by calling the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
To get tested at a state-run drive-through testing site:
- Call 888-364-3065.
- You will be asked questions about what COVID-19 symptoms you have.
- The information is sent to a state database, and you are prioritized based on your answers to questions.
- If you are eligible for testing, you will be called with an appointment time.
SOURCE: New York State Department of Health
ProHEALTH Care has drive-thru testing at sites in Jericho and Lake Success. ProHEALTH also does testing at its 30 urgent-care centers. Call for an appointment, hotline 516-874-0411.
There are six Nassau clinics of the nonprofit Long Island FQHC Inc., which serves many low-income people, call 516-296-3742 for an appointment
AFC Urgent Care Farmingdale, which has three locations on Long Island, call 631-983-4578 for an appointment
How to get answers to general health questions
Centers for Disease Control: 1-800-232-4636, cdc.gov
New York State Department of Health: 1-888-364-3065, www.health.ny.gov/
Nassau County Department of Health: 1-516-227-9697, after hours and weekend emergencies: 516-742-6154; Text COVID19NC to 888777 for updates, www.nassaucountyny.gov/1652/Health-Department
Suffolk County Department of Health: 1-631-854-0000, Public Health Hotline: 1-631-787-2200; Emergencies After 5 p.m.: 1-631-852-4820, www.suffolkcountyny.gov/health
Nassau hospitals
Glen Cove Hospital: 833-4UR-CARE, glencove.northwell.edu/
Long Island Jewish Valley Stream; A Division of Long Island Jewish Medical Center: 516-256-6000, valleystream.northwell.edu/
Mercy Medical Center: 516-626-3729, mercymedicalcenter.chsli.org/
Mount Sinai South Nassau: 516-632-3000; 877-768-8462, www.southnassau.org/sn
Nassau University Medical Center: 516-572-0123, www.numc.edu/
North Shore University Hospital: 516-562-0100, nsuh.northwell.edu/
NYU Winthrop Hospital: 516-663-0333; 866-946-8476, nyuwinthrop.org/
Plainview Hospital: 516-719-3000, plainview.northwell.edu/
South Nassau Communities Hospital Off-Campus Emergency Department: 516-870-1010, www.southnassau.org/sn/emergency-care-at-long-beach
St. Francis Hospital, The Heart Center: 516-562-6000, stfrancisheartcenter.chsli.org/
St. Joseph Hospital: 516-562-6000, stjosephhospital.chsli.org/
Syosset Hospital: 516-496-6400, syosset.northwell.edu/
Suffolk Hospitals
Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center: 631-376-3000, goodsamaritan.chsli.org/
Huntington Hospital: 631-351-2000, huntington.northwell.edu/
Mather Hospital, 631-473-1320, www.matherhospital.org/
Long Island Community Hospital: 621-654-7100, licommunityhospital.org/
Peconic Bay Medical Center: 631-548-6000, www.pbmchealth.org/
Southside Hospital: 631-968-3000, southside.northwell.edu/
St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center: 631-862-3000, stcatherines.chsli.org/
St. Charles Hospital: 631-474-6000, stcharleshospital.chsli.org/
Stony Brook University Hospital: 631-689-8333, www.stonybrookmedicine.edu/
Stony Brook Southampton Hospital: 631-726-8200, southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu/
How to get help if you're out of work
Long Island residents filing for unemployment can file online at labor.ny.gov
If you are filing a new Unemployment Insurance claim, the day you should apply is based on the first letter of your last name.
A - F file on Monday | G - N file on Tuesday | O - Z file on Wednesday
Missed your day? File on Thgrusday through Ssunday.
If you have to call the telephone claims center regarding your claim, call 1-888-209-8124 during the hours of operation:
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Please note that the telephone claims center cannot help you with issues related to your NY.gov account, such as difficulty logging in, changing your personal information or resetting your password.
For NY.gov assistance, please call 800-833-3000.
How to get mental health help
Nassau County:
Nassau County Crisis Helpline: 516-227-TALK (8255) For those experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis.
Nassau County Alcoholics Anonymous Hotline: 516-292-3040
Nassau County Safe Center Hotline: 516-542-0404; For those experiencing abuse, domestic violence, etc.
Veterans Crisis Line: 516-282-0670, 1-800-273-8255
Nassau County Dept of Mental Health Warmline, 516-489-0100, press 1; 24-hour counseling available
Suffolk County:
Suffolk County Crisis Response - DASH (Diagnostic, Assessment, and Stabilization Hub) - 90 Adams Ave., Hauppauge. 631-952-3333
CPEP Program at Stony Brook (psychiatric emergency room) 631-444-6050
Crisis Residence at Pilgrim 631-761-2929
Domestic violence and sexual assault 24-hour hotline 631-360-3606
Response HotLine www.responsehotline.org 631-751-7500
LICADD substance abuse 24-hour hotline 631-979-1700
Suicide Prevention Lifeline 631-800-273-TALK (8255)
Talbot House 24-hour substance abuse crisis hotline 631-589-4144
Adult Protective Services 631-854-3195
Child Protective Services 800-342-3720
Long Island Crisis Center 516-679-1111
Department of Social Services Emergency Services 631-854-9100
Sagamore Children’s Crisis Respite House & Suffolk Crisis Respite Bed Network 631-370-1701
Children’s Home Based Crisis Intervention 631-920-8302
Suffolk County Alcoholics Anonymous Hotline 631-669-1124
Mental health clinics
Phone screenings are required
Brentwood Clinic - 1841 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, (631) 853-7300
Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Farmingville Clinic - 15 Horseblock Place, Farmingville, (631) 854-2552
Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
State and Islandwide
New York State Office of Mental Health Emotional Support Helpline: 1-844-863-9314, free and confidential support, helping callers experiencing increased anxiety due to the coronavirus emergency.
Crisis Text Help Line: Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor. Or https://www.facebook.com/crisistextline/
Long Island Crisis Center 24/7 Crisis Hotline: (516) 679-1111
Hispanic Counseling Center: (516) 538-2613; taking calls Mon-Thurs 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fri and Sat 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; phone is answered off hours as well.
Asian LifeNet Hotline, 24 hours: 1-877-990-8585, Cantonese, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Fujianese are offered.
Korean American Family Service Center crisis hotline: 718-460-3800; hotline is free and operates 24 hours a day. Counselors and trained volunteers are ready to help you in either Korean and/or English.
Free online resources
Hofstra University's guide to coping with fear and sadness during a pandemic: psychrescue-covid19.com/
Catholic Health Services guide to reducing COVID-19-induced anxiety: www.chsli.org/news/catholic-healthservices-
offers-tips-reduce-covid-19-anxiety
Catholic Health Services guide to mental health services: www.chsli.org/press/catholic-healthservices-
offers-free-mental-health-andsubstance-abuse-services-guide
Other resources from Catholic Health Services: www.chsli.org/resources
How to get help with food
Island Harvest: 516-294-8528, islandharvest.com
List of food pantries around Long Island: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vQLJURqkwg6N4QxBiHA3MEKVeWCJ2tPIyaSu-EzR9EU8GlHXi34gYASDIhYSSYqIYGiBlUr-5esW899/pubhtml
Long Island Cares: 631-582-3663, licares.org/find-help/food-locator/
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP): contact your local department of social services or call the toll-free OTDA Hotline: 1-800-342-3009
Nassau County Department of Social Services: 60 Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Uniondale, 516-227-8519
Nassau’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Offices: 516-227-8096, 516-227-8003, 516-227-8523, 516-227-7401
nassaucountyny.gov/1905/Supplemental-Nutrition-Assistance-Progra
Suffolk County Department of Social Services: 3085 Veterans Highway, Ronkonkoma, 631-854-9936, Emergency Contact: 631-854-910
suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Social-Services/Client-Benefits-Administration#snap
Meals on Wheels
Long Beach and Glen Cove, (516) 992-0081
Hempstead, (516) 539-0150
Merrick, North Merrick and other areas in Nassau County, (516) 992-0276
Town of Babylon (provided by Catholic Charities) (631)789-5219
Nassau County, Catholic Charities Senior Services, (516)771-3410
Three Village Meals On Wheels, Inc., Stony Brook, (631)689-7070
East Hampton, (631) 329-1669
Riverhead, (631) 722-4444 ext. 304
How to get around Long Island
Long Island Rail Road: 511 or 718-217-5477
New York City Subways, Buses, and MTA Bridges and Tunnels: 511
Suffolk County Transit: 631-852-5200
Nassau Inter-County Express: 516-336-6600
Huntington Area Rapid Transit: 631-427-8287
Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Co.: 888-443-3779
Cross Sound Ferry: 631-323-2525
Airports are suggesting that people call the airlines directly, but these are their numbers:
MacArthur Airport: 631-467-3300
John F. Kennedy International Airport: 718-244-4444
LaGuardia Airport: 718-533-3400
Newark Liberty International Airport: 973-961-6000
How to get help for your small business
U.S. Small Business Administration: www.sba.gov
Farmingdale Small Business Development Center: Serving Nassau, Suffolk Counties
3 Marlin Drive, Campus Commons, 2350 Broadhollow Rd.,Copiague, 934-420-2765, fax: 934-420-2895, www.farmingdale.edu/sbdc
SBDC Satellite Centers
Small Business Development Center Satellite Office, Farmingdale State/E.O.C.: 269 Fulton Avenue, Hempstead, 516-564-8672
Small Business Development Center, Research and Development Park, Stony Brook University: Research and Support Services (Building 17), Room 146, Stony Brook University, 631-632-9837, fax 631-632-7176, www.stonybrook.edu/sbdc/
Satellite office in Southampton: Stony Brook Southampton, 182 Chancellors Hall, 239 Montauk Highway, Southampton,631-632-9837
Stony Brook University Incubator at Calverton: 4603 Middle Country Road, Calverton, 631-632-9837
How to get help with utilities
PSEG Long Island, psegliny.com; 800-490-0075 (to report outage/downed power lines)
National Grid on Long Island, nationalgridus.com, 800-930-5003 or 631-755-6200; 800-490-0045 (gas emergency)
New York American Water, amwater.com/nyaw/, 1-877-426-6999
Suffolk Water Authority, scwa.com/, 631-698-9500 during regular business hours, 631-589-5200 for after-hours emergencies
Water Authority of Western Nassau County, wawnc.org, 516-327-4100
Optimum, optimum.com, 866-200-7273 or 631-393-0636
Verizon FiOS, verizon.com/home/fiostv/, 1-800-837-4966
DirecTV, directv.com, 800-531-5000
Dish, dish.com, 888-434-0112
Spectrum, spectrum.com, 855-707-7328
How to get help from public safety organizations
Suffolk County Police
Emergency calls 911
Nonemergencies requiring police response 631-852-COPS(2677)
Other Helpful Numbers
Precinct Front Desks:
1st Precinct, 555 Route 109, West Babylon 631-854-8100
2nd Precinct, 1071 Park Ave, Huntington 631-854-8200
3rd Precinct, 1630 5th Ave, Bay Shore 631-854-8300
4th Precinct, 727 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Smithtown 631-854-8400
5th Precinct, 125 Waverly Ave, Patchogue 631-854-8500
6th Precinct, 400 Middle County Rd, Selden 631-854-8600
7th Precinct, 1419 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley 631-852-8700
Suffolk Village Police
Asharoken Police, 631-261-7400, http://asharoken.com/services.htm
Village of Amityville Police, 631-264-6000, https://amityville.com/amityville-police-department/
Village of Head-of-the-Harbor, 631-584-7891, https://villagehohny.org/v2/pageon.php?b=po
Village of Nissequogue, 631-584-5300, http://nissequogueny.gov/pageon.php?b=po
Nassau County Police
https://www.pdcn.org/ , 516-573-8800
Emergency calls 911
Internal Affairs Unit, 516-573-7120
Other Helpful Numbers
Precinct Front Desks:
1st Precinct, 900 Merrick Road, Baldwin 516-573-6100
2nd Precinct, 7700 Jericho Tpke, Woodbury 516-573-6200
3rd Precinct, 214 Hillside Ave, Williston Park 516-573-6300
4th Precinct, 1699 Broadway, Hewlett 516-573-6400
5th Precinct, 1655 Dutch Broadway, Elmont 516-573-6500
6th Precinct, 100 Community Dr. E, Manhasset 516-573-6600
7th Precinct, 3636 Merrick Road, Seaford 516-573-6700
8th Precinct, 299 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage 516-573-6800
Nassau Village Police
Floral Park Police, 516-326-6330, https://fpvillage.org/departments/police-department/
Village of Garden City, 516-465-4100, https://www.gardencityny.net/?SEC=93D2D01D-3313-4B66-B849-61BDFF91C48B
Village of Great Neck Estates, 516-487-7700, http://www.greatneckestates-ny.gov/police_dept.htm
Village of Hempstead, 516-483-6200, https://www.villageofhempstead.org/149/Police-Department
Village of Kensington, 516-482-2853, https://www.villageofkensingtonny.com/police.html
Village of Kings Point, 516-482-1000, http://www.villageofkingspoint.org/police_15.html
Village of Lake Success, 516 482-4600, http://villageoflakesuccess.com/LSPD/index.htm
Lynbrook, 516-599-3300, https://www.lynbrookpolice.net/
Malverne Village, 516-599-314, https://www.malvernevillage.org/police-department-reserve
Old Brookville Village Police, 516-626-1300 http://upperbrookville.org/departments/police/ Also serves the villages of Upper Brookville, Old Brookville, Brookville, Matinecock, Mill Neck and Cove Neck
Village of Muttontown, 516-364-3950 http://www.villageofmuttontown.com/htm/police.htm
Village of Old Westbury, 516-626-0200 https://www.villageofoldwestbury.org/156/Police-Department
Oyster Bay Cove Village, 516-922-6363 https://www.oysterbaycove.net/police-department
Port Washington Police, 516-883-0500, https://portwashingtonpd.ny.gov/
Rockville Centre Police, 516-766-1500, http://www.rvcny.us/rvcpolice/rvcpd1.htm
Sands Point Police Department, 516-883-3100, https://www.sandspointpolice.org/
Other Nassau departments
City of Glen Cove Police, 516-676-1000, glencove-li.us/gcpd/
City of Long Beach Police, 516- 431-1800, lbpd.com
Fire Departments
Suffolk: https://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/FRES/Fire-Marshals-Office/Suffolk-County-Fire-Departments-Ambulance-Corps
Nassau: https://apps.nassaucountyny.gov/fire/directory.php
Sheriffs
Suffolk County Sheriff
https://www.suffolkcountysheriffsoffice.com/
Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr., Sheriff
Civil Enforcement: 631-852-5600
Nassau County Sheriff
https://www.nassaucountyny.gov/1891/Sheriffs-Department
James Dzurenda, Sheriff
Civil Enforcement: 516-571-2120
Corrections Division: 516-572-4200
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime