How to find out about testing

The FDA approved New York State to authorize the state's 28 public and private labs to begin manual, semi-automated and automated testing for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Testing is free to all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider or by calling the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

To get tested at a state-run drive-through testing site:

Call 888-364-3065.

You will be asked questions about what COVID-19 symptoms you have.

The information is sent to a state database, and you are prioritized based on your answers to questions.

If you are eligible for testing, you will be called with an appointment time.

SOURCE: New York State Department of Health

ProHEALTH Care has drive-thru testing at sites in Jericho and Lake Success. ProHEALTH also does testing at its 30 urgent-care centers. Call for an appointment, hotline 516-874-0411.

There are six Nassau clinics of the nonprofit Long Island FQHC Inc., which serves many low-income people, call 516-296-3742 for an appointment

AFC Urgent Care Farmingdale, which has three locations on Long Island, call 631-983-4578 for an appointment