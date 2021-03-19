Declining COVID-19 infection rates, combined with a rapidly growing number of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated, will allow for the reopening of stadiums, concert venues and larger mass gatherings, such as weddings, state officials said.

But these larger gatherings will come with strict capacity restrictions, testing criteria and public health protocols.

Here are some frequently asked questions:

Can I catch a Yankees or Mets game this season? Yes. Outdoor stadiums and performing arts venues that accommodate at least 2,500 people will be allowed to open April 1 at 20% capacity. For Yankee Stadium that means 10,850 fans in the stands on Opening Day on April 1 while Citi Field will be allowed to host 8,492 fans for its first game on April 8. Indoor facilities that hold at least 1,500 people, including local basketball and hockey arenas, will be initially capped at 10% capacity, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday.

What are the public health guidelines and requirements for attending games? Fans will be required to provide either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination — showing they received their second dose 14 days before — to enter the building. Fans must continue to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines inside the facility. The State Department of Health will reevaluate the testing and vaccination entry requirements in May, and they could potentially be discontinued later that month if coronavirus rates continue to decline.

Whose responsibility is it to pay for, administer and validate the tests? State officials say the operator of the stadium or arena will be provided the flexibility for determining its testing protocols, although all plans must be approved by the State Health Department. Some facilities that have recently reopened their doors, including the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, have built the cost of the test into the ticket price. But Cuomo spokesman Jack Sterne said facility operators could choose to allow guests to provide proof of a negative test that they obtained on their own. While the Health Department plans to issue guidance on the matter in the coming days, it is likely that operators will accept either a rapid antigen test or a PCR test — considered more trustworthy — before entering the stadium or arena, Sterne said.

What about weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs and other private parties at catering venues? Beginning March 15, weddings and parties of up to 150 people will be allowed, exclusive of employees and event staff, or at 50% building capacity, according to new state guidance. Social distancing and mask wearing is required except with "members of the same immediate party, household or family," the guidance states. Everyone in attendance will be required to provide personal information for potential contact tracing efforts.