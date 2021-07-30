The number of new daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 500 on Long Island as the delta variant spreads rapidly and many people remain unvaccinated, according to state data released Friday.

Nassau County registered 243 new cases in test results from Thursday, while Suffolk recorded 266, for a total of 509, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.

New York City saw its daily number of new cases rise to 1,418 on Thursday.

Positivity levels in testing also continued to rise. The seven-day average for positivity in testing on Long Island has increased over the last three days from 2.42% to 2.58% to 2.73%.

Statewide the average went from 2.04% to 2.17% to 2.28%.

"The delta variant's spread throughout New York State and across the country is reinforcing the need for New Yorkers to get vaccinated as quickly as possible," Cuomo said. "This virus can still infect you and others, and being vaccinated is the crucial action each of us can take to slow the spread."

The number of people hospitalized with the virus throughout the state increased by 46, to 657. Three people died on Thursday from causes linked to the virus. None of the fatalities were on Long Island.

COVID-19 indicators have been rising sharply on Long Island and throughout the state over the last month. In June, the number of new daily cases on Long Island was well below 100.

Governments and some private businesses grappling with the increase are starting to take steps to try to curb the new outbreak, with some requiring employees or customers to be vaccinated. Cuomo said Thursday that by Labor Day all New York State workers must be vaccinated or tested weekly.

Broadway theater owners announced on Friday that through at least Oct. 31 patrons and employees will be required to be vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that vaccinated people wearing masks indoors in areas with "substantial transmission" of the virus, including Long Island and New York City. The CDC also said teachers, students and staff should mask up when inside school buildings.

New York City is reviewing the CDC's indoor mask recommendation and should announce its decision on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on CNN on Friday morning.

Cuomo said on Wednesday the state was reviewing the CDC's mask recommendation, though he urged schools to follow the masking suggestion. Nassau and Suffolk officials said they also were studying the latest recommendations on masks.

