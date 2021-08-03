New York City will require vaccination against the coronavirus in order to participate in most indoor activities, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

The mandate, covering activities like employment, exercise and entertainment, is to be phased in around Aug. 16, with inspections and enforcement beginning around Sept. 13, de Blasio said.

He called the program, to be promulgated via mayoral and health commissioner orders, the Key to NYC Pass.

"It will require vaccination for workers and customers in indoor dining, in indoor fitness facilities, indoor entertainment facilities. This is going to be a requirement. The only way patronize these establishments indoors will be if you’re vaccinated — at least one dose. The same of folks in terms of work," de Blasio said.

De Blasio said that proof could be shown via a copy of a paper vaccination card, or a government-issued smart phone app like the Excelsior Pass.

"If you want to participate in our society fully, you gotta get vaccinated," de Blasio. He added: "it’s time."

De Blasio, who said the mandate was the first such in the nation, said vaccination was especially needed to combat the virus’ delta variant.

A similar policy has been enacted in France.

Check back for more on this developing story.

