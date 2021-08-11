The number of new daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped to 748 on Long Island, while the statewide level of positivity in testing for the virus surpassed 3% for the first time in months, state data released Wednesday showed.

The number of daily deaths linked to the virus was in the double digits for the third time this week, with a total of 15 fatalities Tuesday, including three in Nassau County.

In test results completed Tuesday, Nassau County registered 368 new cases, while Suffolk County had 380. As recently as June, Long Island’s daily total was well below 100.

New York City registered 1,959 new daily cases in results from Tuesday.

The seven-day average for positivity also continued to inch up, hitting 3.60% on Long Island and 3.01% statewide.

Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 also continued to climb, increasing by 22 for a total of 1,367.

Medical experts say case numbers are rising because of the spread of the highly contagious delta variant, the relaxation of mandates for social distancing and mask wearing, and the large number of people who remain unvaccinated.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"As our numbers tick upward, it is more important now than ever that New Yorkers who are unvaccinated get their shot," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement. "The Delta variant is relentless and the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe is to get vaccinated. The vaccine is free, effective and accessible for those looking to get theirs as soon as possible."

In New York City, dozens of businesses are "early adopters" of the city’s vaccine mandate for indoor activities like bars, gyms, and other premises, including the business Related and the bar Union Hall in the Mayor Bill de Blasio's Park Slope, Brooklyn, neighborhood, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

Certain businesses must adopt the mandate beginning next week — in which those patronizing or working must show proof of vaccination — but the so-called early adopters are imposing the mandate sooner than required.

Others on the mayor's list are the Durst Corporation, a Manhattan real estate agency, and the Queensboro, a restaurant in Jackson Heights, Queens.

With Matthew Chayes

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.