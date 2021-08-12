TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Mount Sinai Health System to require COVID-19 vaccinations for faculty, staff

Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside is

Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside is among the health system's locations at which COVID-19 vaccinations will be required of faculty and staff. Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

The Mount Sinai Health System, which includes Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside, announced Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations are mandatory for all faculty and staff by Sept. 13.

The mandate is being instituted due to the "rapid spread" of the delta variant, officials said. All employees must get at least the first dose of a vaccine by Sept. 13, with limited exceptions being made for religious and medical reasons and excluding those employees who work "fully remotely" or have a current remote work agreement in place, they added.

Vaccines "are simply the best protection we have against this virus," Mouth Sinai Health System President and CEO Kenneth L. Davis said In a statement to staff. "As a hospital, a school, and a health care provider, we have responsibilities not only to each other, but to the communities we serve. And the right thing to do for our communities — and our Mount Sinai family — is to make sure we are all vaccinated against COVID-19."

Mount Sinai said any employee who did not comply with the requirement — and did not have an allowable exemption — would face disciplinary action, "up to and including termination."

The Mount Sinai Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Health

Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the
State's rate of positive COVID-19 tests ticks up
A nurse draws a syringe full of the
What to know about the COVID-19 delta variant
Licensed practical nurse Sandra Reeve, left, holds an
State shutting Brentwood mass vaccination site
Medical personnel, first responders and essential workers were
'Grateful that we're all alive': Medical workers, first responders honored
Most companies are proceeding cautiously, trying to navigate
Survey: 4 out of 10 employers will fire employees for not returning to office
A nurse prepares doses of the Johnson &
Do people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need a booster?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?