The Mount Sinai Health System, which includes Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside, announced Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations are mandatory for all faculty and staff by Sept. 13.

The mandate is being instituted due to the "rapid spread" of the delta variant, officials said. All employees must get at least the first dose of a vaccine by Sept. 13, with limited exceptions being made for religious and medical reasons and excluding those employees who work "fully remotely" or have a current remote work agreement in place, they added.

Vaccines "are simply the best protection we have against this virus," Mouth Sinai Health System President and CEO Kenneth L. Davis said In a statement to staff. "As a hospital, a school, and a health care provider, we have responsibilities not only to each other, but to the communities we serve. And the right thing to do for our communities — and our Mount Sinai family — is to make sure we are all vaccinated against COVID-19."

Mount Sinai said any employee who did not comply with the requirement — and did not have an allowable exemption — would face disciplinary action, "up to and including termination."

The Mount Sinai Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.