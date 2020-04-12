TODAY'S PAPER
A letter from the publisher

Newsday's headquarters in Melville.

Newsday's headquarters in Melville.

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

Dear Newsday readers,

We've been hearing from many of you and we're deeply touched by your appreciation for our coverage. This crisis has filled our lives with uncertainty so we know how important it is to have some things you can depend on. All of us at Newsday are working harder than ever to provide you and your family with news and information you can trust.

Long Islanders are proving their strength, spirit and resilience every day. Our journalists are telling stories of suffering and heartbreak along with stories of great courage and humanity. Long Islanders are coping, cooperating and opening their hearts just as we have seen in the past, time and time again. We know it is Newsday's responsibility to chronicle these stories and create a shared experience which, hopefully, brings us a little closer together at a time when we must be physically apart. We are fully committed to keeping you informed, and at the same time providing a sense of connection, community and comfort when it's needed most.

This week many are celebrating Easter and Passover, and our wish for all Long Islanders is that this be a time to have faith and hope. Please stay healthy and safe.

Sincerely,

Debby Krenek

Publisher

