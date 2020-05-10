A letter from the publisher

Dear Newsday subscriber,

COVID-19 is changing life on Long Island in ways we never could have imagined. Suddenly, many of our neighbors are facing unemployment, unpaid bills, lack of food, homelessness and fear of the unknown. With the closing of schools, many of Long Island’s at-risk children are away from the place where they got the meals they needed, and for some, their safe haven from an uneasy home life. Some Long Island families are finding themselves in need for the very first time. And, whenever Long Island finally begins to recover and restart, there are people in need who will be left behind.

As we have done in the past, Newsday Charities is ready to help now. Today we are launching the Newsday Charities Long Island COVID-19 Relief Fund, raising money to help those Long Islanders most impacted by this pandemic. Newsday pays all administrative costs, so 100% of the money raised goes to help those that need it most. These funds will be granted to trusted, local nonprofit organizations providing the critical services to sustain Long Islanders.

Our community has often shown we know how to care for each other. This Relief Fund is harnessing the generous heart of Long Islanders to help the families that are struggling from the impact of COVID-19.

Remember that all the money raised here stays here on Long Island. Our neighbors need our help now. Please give today at newsdaycharities.org.

Sincerely,

Debby Krenek

Publisher