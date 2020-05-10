Nursing home staffers statewide will now get tested twice a week for COVID-19, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday.

Cuomo also said nursing homes must transfer any patients if they cannot provide them with appropriate care.

Nursing homes that do not follow these guidelines will lose their license, he said at his daily COVID-19 update.

“It’s where the virus feeds,” Cuomo said. “This virus uses nursing homes."





Earlier Sunday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said a coronavirus-linked illness affecting youngsters has city health officials "tremendously concerned," and he urged parents to seek medical attention if their children show signs of persistent fever, rash, abdominal pains or vomiting.

Three children statewide, including a Suffolk County teenager, have died from pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome illness, said officials in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office Saturday.

New York hospitals have reported 73 cases of the illness in children, mostly toddlers or elementary-school age, Cuomo said Saturday, vowing to step-up efforts to find the disease's cause.

The state Department of Health said there was no update on Sunday about the illness.

De Blasio said 38 cases of the disease have been diagnosed in New York City, and nine more are under review.

“What it does is, basically in a child’s body, triggers intensive, almost overwhelming immune system response and that actually causes harm to the body,” the mayor said Sunday morning at his daily COVID-19 briefing.

He said 47% of the 38 children diagnosed with the disease have tested positive for the coronavirus while 81% tested positive for other antibodies.

The city identified the syndrome just in the past few days, De Blasio said. Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot said the syndrome was first identified in Britain two or three weeks ago.

“We are still learning how it manifests,” Barbot said.

The state department of health said most of the sickened children either tested positive for the coronavirus or for antibodies to the virus. Similar cases have emerged in Europe.

Cuomo announced the first New York death from the disease Friday, — a 5-year-old New York City boy — and said the state is investigating several other child deaths.

Westchester County officials Friday said a 7-year-old boy died at a Valhalla hospital of neurological complications from the syndrome.

The disease causes inflammation of the blood vessels and complications that can include inflamed heart muscles and breathing problems, experts say. It is similar to Kawasaki disease, which causes blood vessel inflammation in children, and toxic shock syndrome.

More than 30 children have been treated at Long Island hospitals for what the state Health Department is calling “pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19.”

Most have been treated at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, although none of the deaths occurred there, Northwell Health said Saturday.

Dr. James Schneider, chief of pediatric critical care at Cohen, said the syndrome is emerging a few weeks after children were believed to have contracted the coronavirus. It appears to stem from the children’s immune systems’ “hyperactive response” to the coronavirus infection, he said.

Most of the children had been generally healthy before they fell ill. Why some children with the coronavirus become sickened by the syndrome while the large majority do not is still unknown, Schneider said.