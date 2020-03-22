TODAY'S PAPER
News

Coronavirus on Long Island: See latest updates

Healthcare workers prepared for a long day of

Healthcare workers prepared for a long day of testing at the Jericho COVID-19 testing facility at ProHEALTH in Jericho March 21, 2020 Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Newsday Staff
Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.

What's happening today

  • The number of confirmed cases statewide climbed to 15,186
  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the federal goverment must nationalize the acquisition of breathing ventilators and other medical supplies to stem the coronavirus pandemic

  • New York State will start trial testing antiviral medicines on Tuesday in an ongoing effort to stem the coronavirus pandemic statewide

  • The state has secured thousands of samples of the drugs hydrooxychloroquine, zithromax and chloroquine for testing

Sunday updates

Saturday updates

Friday evening updates

Friday afternoon updates

Friday morning updates

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

By Newsday Staff

