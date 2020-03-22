Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates from March 20-22
What's happening today
- The number of confirmed cases statewide climbed to 15,186
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the federal goverment must nationalize the acquisition of breathing ventilators and other medical supplies to stem the coronavirus pandemic
New York State will start trial testing antiviral medicines on Tuesday in an ongoing effort to stem the coronavirus pandemic statewide
The state has secured thousands of samples of the drugs hydrooxychloroquine, zithromax and chloroquine for testing
Sunday updates
Saturday updates
Friday evening updates
Friday afternoon updates
Friday morning updates
