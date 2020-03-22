TODAY'S PAPER
Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates from March 20-22

Healthcare workers prepared for a long day of

Healthcare workers prepared for a long day of testing at the Jericho COVID-19 testing facility at ProHEALTH in Jericho March 21, 2020 Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Newsday Staff
Print

Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.

What's happening today

  • The number of confirmed cases statewide climbed to 15,186
  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the federal goverment must nationalize the acquisition of breathing ventilators and other medical supplies to stem the coronavirus pandemic

  • New York State will start trial testing antiviral medicines on Tuesday in an ongoing effort to stem the coronavirus pandemic statewide

  • The state has secured thousands of samples of the drugs hydrooxychloroquine, zithromax and chloroquine for testing

