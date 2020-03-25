TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
41° Good Morning
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates from March 26

Medical staff at ProHealth in Jericho sharing info

Medical staff at ProHealth in Jericho sharing info from a phone while waiting to test people with appointments for coronavirus on Wednesday. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Newsday Staff
Print

Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.

What's happening today:

Wednesday evening updates

Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's virtual town hall on COVID-19:

Watch today's briefing from President Donald Trump's Coronavirus Task Force:

Wednesday afternoon updates

Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's press briefing:

Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's press briefing:

Wednesday morning updates:

Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

By Newsday Staff

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Mount Sinai Hospital, seen in 2014, said the Officials: Nurse who treated COVID-19 patients has died
Medical staff at ProHealth in Jericho sharing info Coronavirus on Long Island: See latest updates
State employees help people who have lost their U.S. jobless claims soar to record 3.3 million as layoffs jump
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. gives Senate unanimously passes massive coronavirus rescue package
A flag at half staff on Wednesday at How the coronavirus spread through an LI retirement community
A shopper stands in a designated safe spot Sheltering at home poses plenty of challenges for Long Islanders
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search