Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates from March 26

- Nassau County has 3,285 confirmed cases of coronavirus, Cuomo said in a live press briefing Wednesday. Suffolk has 2,260 confiirmed cases. Nassau County reported seven new deaths linked to the virus on Wednesday, for a total of 17. Suffolk County reported three more deaths for a total of 20.
- Early this morning, the White House and Senate leaders announced an agreement on an unprecedented $2 trillion emergency bill to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and the health care system.
- After a steep decline in ridership, the MTA said it would reduce public transportation service across the region, including on the Long Island Rail Road.
- Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, tested positive for coronavirus and is in self-isolation, Clarence House said.
