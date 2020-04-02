Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates for April 2
What's happening today:
- Long Island's confirmed coronavirus cases have climbed to 19,333. There are 10,587 in Nassau and 8,746 in Suffolk.
- There have been 2,373 deaths in the state.
Housing advocates say the loss of jobs due to the pandemic has some LI tenants considering going on rent strikes.
- See the number of coronavirus cases in your community and others across Long Island, according to a Newsday analysis.
- A record 6.6 million in U.S. seek unemployment aid as layoffs mount.
Thursday evening updates
Watch President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force give their daily briefing:
Watch New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio give his daily briefing:
Thursday afternoon updates
Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's live press briefing:
Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's press briefing:
Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily press briefing:
Thursday morning updates
