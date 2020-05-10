Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates May 8-10

De Blasio: Homeless to shelters, hospitals after subways close

Mayor Bill De Blasio said hundreds of homeless people agreed to go to shelters or hospitals after the subway system shut down Friday and Saturday night for nighttime cleaning.

City Homeless Outreach workers and NYPD officers were stationed outside subway stations after the system shut down. The outreach workers and cops engaged with 416 homeless people and 183 agreed to go to shelters and 29 transported to hospitals, de Blasio said.

On Saturday night, the outreach workers and police officers engaged with 384 homeless people, according to the mayor, with 175 agreeing to move into shelters and 23 going to hospitals.

“Now we will be able to get them the mental health support ... now we will really be able to change the lives of so many of them for good,” the mayor said.

-Michael O'Keeffe