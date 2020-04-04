TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
52° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates from April 4

The Airmen of the 106th Rescue Wing conduct

The Airmen of the 106th Rescue Wing conduct tests through car windows, allowing members of the public who suspect themselves of being ill to find out if they've been infected with the COVID-19 virus.  Credit: C.S. Muncy

By Newsday Staff
Print

Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.

What's happening today:

Saturday updates

Watch President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force give their Saturday briefing.

Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's Saturday briefing

Watch Governor Cuomo's Saturday briefing

Friday evening updates

Watch President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force give their daily briefing:

Friday afternoon updates


Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's press briefing:

Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:

    Friday morning updates

    A note to our community:

    As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

    SUBSCRIBE

    Cancel anytime

    By Newsday Staff

    A note to our community:

    As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

    SUBSCRIBE

    Cancel anytime

    Health

    Gov. Cuomo. Cuomo: NY may be close to plateau in virus deaths
    Two men wearing masks in Brentwood on April Coronavirus on LI: Live updates
    A Northwell Labs Medical Technologist conducts tests in Long Island hospitals join global battle for coronavirus treatment
    U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said this week Surgeon general: U.S. facing 'our Pearl Harbor,' '9/11 moment'
    Those who get sick from COVID-19 may be Might you be asymptomatic? You may never know
    A load of supplies to be delivered to Hoarding by some LIers causing hardship for others
    Didn’t find what you were looking for?

    Try our new Search