Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates for April 1
What's happening today:
- Long Island's confirmed coronavirus cases have climbed to 17,159. There are 9,544 in Nassau and 7,605 in Suffolk.
- There have been 1,941 deaths in the state.
- Suffolk libraries are lending out 3D printers to make protective gear.
- A New Hyde Park cardiologist is taking a medically-equipped bus on the road to treat patients feeling stressed over the coronvirus.
- See the number of coronavirus cases in your community and others across Long Island, according to a Newsday analysis.
Wednesday evening updates
Wednesday afternoon updates
Wednesday morning updates
