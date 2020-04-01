TODAY'S PAPER
Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates for April 1

President Donald Trump speaks during the Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Wednesday, April 1. Credit: The White House via Facebook

By Newsday Staff
Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.

What's happening today:

Wednesday evening updates

Watch President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force give their daily briefing:

Watch New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio give his daily briefing:

Wednesday afternoon updates

Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's press briefing

Watch Nassau County Executive Laurran Curran's press briefing

Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing

Wednesday morning updates

