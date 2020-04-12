TODAY'S PAPER
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for April 12

Shoppers wear masks at a Bay Shore ALDI

Shoppers wear masks at a Bay Shore ALDI Market on Saturday. Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Newsday Staff
Print

Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.

Sunday updates

Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's Sunday update

Watch Governor Cuomo’s press briefing:

Saturday updates

Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's Saturday update

Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's Saturday update

Watch Governor Cuomo's Saturday update:

Friday evening updates

Friday afternoon updates

Watch President Donald Trump's press briefing:

Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's press briefing:

Friday morning updates

Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

By Newsday Staff

