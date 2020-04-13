Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from April 13
What's happening today:
- New York State's coronavirus death toll has gone above 10,000, to 10,056. But "the worst is over" with the spread in the state, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.
- Nassau County, with 64 new deaths, has a total of 910. Suffolk had 50 more for a total of 568.
- Cuomo and the governors of New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island announced a working group of their states that Cuomo said will design "a reopening plan, taking into consideration the public health concerns and issues and the economic reactivation issues and concerns." The multi-state council "will come up with a framework based on science and data to gradually ease the stay at home restrictions and get our economy back up and running," Cuomo said in a news release. The leaders announced the addition of Massachusetts later Monday afternoon.
- More than 100,000 Long Islanders have filed jobless claims since March 23. Read how three people without paychecks are making do with less.
Monday evening updates
Monday afternoon updates
Monday morning updates
