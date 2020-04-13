TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
50° Good Morning
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from April 13

COVID-19 testing site at Jones Beach closed due

COVID-19 testing site at Jones Beach closed due to the weather on Monday in Wantagh. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Staff
Print

Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.

What's happening today:

  • New York State's coronavirus death toll has gone above 10,000, to 10,056. But "the worst is over" with the spread in the state, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.
  • Nassau County, with 64 new deaths, has a total of 910. Suffolk had 50 more for a total of 568.
  • Cuomo and the governors of New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island announced a working group of their states that Cuomo said will design "a reopening plan, taking into consideration the public health concerns and issues and the economic reactivation issues and concerns." The multi-state council "will come up with a framework based on science and data to gradually ease the stay at home restrictions and get our economy back up and running," Cuomo said in a news release. The leaders announced the addition of Massachusetts later Monday afternoon.
  • More than 100,000 Long Islanders have filed jobless claims since March 23. Read how three people without paychecks are making do with less.

Monday evening updates

Watch President Trump's press briefing:

Monday afternoon updates

Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's briefing:

Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's briefing and conference call with five other governors:

Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's press briefing: 

Monday morning updates

Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's earlier press briefing:

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

By Newsday Staff

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Shoppers wait to enter Trader Joe's in Westbury Data: Black population makes up disproportionate share of LI virus deaths
COVID-19 testing site at Jones Beach closed due Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
An aerial view of Arctic Street and the See the number of coronavirus cases in your community
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks to the media Cuomo continues pushback against Trump on who makes decision to reopen
Julia Sabia Motley recovered from COVID-19 and hopes Merrick teacher wants to donate plasma to help others
Syed Hussain talks about how the coronavirus pandemic Gas stations cut hours amid steep decline in business
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search