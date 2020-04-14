Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for April 14

MTA, unions agree on $500,000 payout

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Tuesday a benefits package for families of the 59 workers killed by the coronavirus that includes a $500,000 payment. MTA chairman Patrick Foye said the authority reached the agreement with some of its largest unions, including the Transport Workers Union Local 100, which represents New York City bus and subway workers, and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, or SMART — the Long Island Rail Road's largest labor organization.

"This is a first-in-the-nation agreement that will protect and provide the families of those we have lost with substantial benefits befitting the tragic loss they've experienced," Foye said at a news conference at the MTA's Manhattan headquarters.

The benefits include three years of health insurance benefits to spouses or dependents under the age of 26. Foye said the agreement, which still must be ratified by the full MTA Board on April 22, will be extended to other unions, as well as to non-union MTA workers. The program will be funded through the MTA's operating budget, which already was under financial stress. Foye would not disclose an estimated cost for the program.

Foye said he developed the plan working with John Samuelsen, international chairman of the Transport Workers Union, which has been critical of the MTA’s efforts in protecting employees from the virus and has pushed for fallen workers to be paid $500,000 each in "line of duty" death benefits. In a statement, Samuelsen said the agreement "is a recognition of the incredible contributions and sacrifices our workforce has made."

SMART general chairman Anthony Simon similarly called it "a major step in reassuring our workers out there on the front lines that we know the risk they are taking." — ALFONSO CASTILLO