Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for April 15

Senate Democrats propose $30B testing plan

As President Donald Trump and many state governors begin considering steps to reopen the economy, Senate Democrats on Wednesday proposed a $30 billion plan for a comprehensive national testing strategy and an investment to make tests free for everyone.

“Testing is the best tool we have to fight the virus today to know who’s infected and who is not, and when to open our economy,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a phone call with reporters. “It is critically important to the health and well-being of every person in our country.

“We have to ramp up testing so it can be done on a broader scale,” he added. “We need to get the results back quickly. That’s going to take a national major effort.”

But the Trump administration has failed to make that happen, Senate Democrats said, pointing out that South Korea has tested 40 people per million more than the United States.

“The administration is at best scattershot and at worst just chaotic when it comes to testing,” Schumer said.

On March 6, Trump said that “anybody that needs a test gets a test,” he said.

“A month later, our testing capacity is woefully inadequate to the crisis, much less to reopen our economy,” Schumer said. “We have testing shortages in communities in New York and across the country.”

Schumer said he hopes the $30 billion for testing can be added to the Republicans’ interim $250 billion bill to expand the $359 billion popular small business Paycheck Protection Program, which the administration said has almost run out of money.

Schumer said he had talked with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Wednesday morning and that Democratic congressional staff was set to meet with Mnuchin’s staff Wednesday afternoon to try to reach a deal, which has been deadlocked since last week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has insisted the interim bill, the fourth to address the pandemic, should be passed quickly with funds solely for the small business program. But Democrats countered another $250 billion should be added to the bill for health care providers bearing the brunt of COVID-19 and struggling state and local governments. – TOM BRUNE

Read more here.