Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from April 17-19

De Blasio: Trump must step up and help New York City

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gave President Donald Trump a stark choice on Sunday regarding helping the city overcome the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“President Trump, this is as simple as this: This is a moment you can actually help to save your hometown, or you can turn away and can fail to protect New Yorkers,” de Blasio said at his daily update on the pandemic. “Right now, you are failing to protect the very people you grew up around, the very people who gave you every opportunity. Every opportunity you had in your life came from New York City. But when New York City is in need, where are you?”

The mayor's comments came as the city and state continued to see trends showing the coronavirus pandemic may have passed its plateau.

De Blasio acknowledged the positive trends but said now is not the time for people to let their guard down.

“Just remember what we said weeks and weeks ago about the dangers facing anyone over 65 or 70,” de Blasio said. “There needs to be caution because we are in the middle of this crisis ... this disease is still out there.”

De Blasio urged the president to get behind House legislation providing additional funding to cities and states nationwide.

“The House, under the leadership of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is ready to move forward,” the mayor said. “Senate Republicans are standing in the way of the states and cities getting back on their feet.”

Republican opposition to the bill would evaporate if Trump got behind the measure, he said.

“But the president has been silent. So President Trump, what’s going on, cat got your tongue? You are usually really talkative," the mayor said. "You usually have an opinion on everything.

“How on Earth do you not have an opinion on aid to America’s cities and states?”

—Michael O'Keefe