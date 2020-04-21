Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates April 20

MTA: More than 5,000 have returned to work

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Monday that, for the first time since the outbreak, its number of employees who have returned to work after being quarantined is higher than those still out on quarantine. Throughout the MTA, 5,033 employees have returned to work after either testing positive for the virus or having potentially been exposed to it. That’s out of more than 9,000 employees who have been quarantined at one point.

At the Long Island Rail Road, 691 have returned to work, while 395 remain in quarantine.

“We are relieved and grateful to see so many of our colleagues returning to good health,” MTA chief safety officer Patrick Warren said. “They are the definition of public servants helping all New Yorkers.”

Transit workers have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, with more than 2,000 MTA employees testing positive and 68 dying from COVID-19. MTA officials have said the high rate of exposure and infection has resulted in employee shortages, making it difficult to operate trains and buses.

The number of subway trips that had to be canceled because of employee availability fell to 13% last week, from a high of about 40%, the MTA said. — ALFONSO CASTILLO