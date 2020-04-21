Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for April 21

Bellone: Slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Suffolk

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the five-day streak of declining COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county is over: The number of those hospitalized grew by 23 over the last 24 hours, he said Tuesday. The increase means 1,434 patients were hospitalized in the county with the virus.

The county had 492 new positive cases of coronavirus, for a total of 28,154 confirmed cases, Bellone said. He added that 29 residents died of related causes Monday for a total of 888.

A total of 68 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals over the last 24 hours, Bellone said.