Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for April 22

Trump: CDC chief was misquoted

President Donald Trump on Wednesday night said the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was misquoted in a story where he warned this fall could see a reemergence of the coronavirus worse than the current pandemic.

“I spoke to [Redfield] and he said it was ridiculous,” Trump told reporters at his daily White House update on the coronavirus pandemic, referring to a Tuesday story in the Washington Post.

“He was talking about corona and the flu coming together at the same time,” Trump said.

The president then called Redfield to the podium in the White House press room where the CDC director said he was accurately quoted but added context.

“When I commented yesterday was that next fall and winter could be more difficult and complicated but it’s important to emphasize what I didn’t say. ... The key to my comments was to appeal to the American public to embrace the flu vaccine with confidence.” — NEWSDAY STAFF