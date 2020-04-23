Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for April 23

Trump: Studies show heat, humidity kill virus

The nation is seeing a rapid decline in new cases of COVID-19, President Donald Trump said at Thursday’s coronavirus briefing. Still, Americans must “maintain vigilance” by staying at home, keeping social distance and with the “voluntary use of face coverings.”

He also said Homeland Security scientists have found that the virus “survives less well in warmer, humid environments” than it does in cold and dry weather, suggesting the coronavirus may be less of a problem in the summer.

Trump also said Harvard, Princeton and Stanford did the right thing by returning funds the universities had received from the $350 million Paycheck Protection Program.

He said he had used the Defense Production Act to provide critically needed personal protective equipment to hospitals, including masks.

States are moving to open up their economies, Trump said. “There’s a pent up demand to get the country back to where it was.” — NEWSDAY STAFF