Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for April 24-26

Cuomo Outlines Gradual Reopening Statewide

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo laid out New York’s plan to gradually reopen the state for businesses when the COVID-19 pandemic winds down.

He said the state will follow the guidelines for reopening released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending an incremental approach across three phases.

In the first phase, Cuomo said, construction companies considered at low risk for coronavirus infections will be allowed to resume activities. After two weeks of continued drops in new infections, additional businesses will be permitted to reopen depending on potential risk.

The state will take two weeks to evaluate and then consider moving to phase 3 of the CDC guidelines, which include broader recommendations for businesses, arenas and stadiums as well as restaurants and bars.

“We need businesses to do that analysis, “ Cuomo said at his daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic. “They have to think how they are going to reopen in this new normal”

—Newsday Staff