Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for April 27

De Blasio announces 'easier process to testing'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced at his news briefing Monday that the city is unrolling a new and easier process for testing for COVID-19. The mayor said as of Monday morning there will be eight testing sites across the city that will have self-swab testing available. That will include the nasal swab as well as a saliva test.

"It means when you go to one of the community testing sites, instead of the health care worker having to be all suited up to administer the test, the health care worker will now explain to the patients how to test themselves," he said.

The mayor said the patient goes into a room for the self test. There will be a window in the room, one of the doctors at the news briefing said, where a health care worker can safely observe the patient doing the self test and the samples will be collected and sent out for testing.

De Blasio said testing as many people as possible will "make us even more ready to go into May with the testing and tracing process" which is going to be "game changing." — NEWSDAY STAFF