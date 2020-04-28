Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for April 28

Bellone announces Suffolk has access to federal relief program

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced that the county had been told late Monday it would now have access to the Municipal Liquidity Facility, which would provide temporary tax relief to homeowners impacted by the coronavirus.

Bellone said the Federal Reserve had changed the eligibility requirements of the program, giving Suffolk, Nassau and other counties access to the fund.

He said it was a “huge shot in the arm” for county taxpayers.

He also announced a seventh test site will be established in Southampton that will operate 2 days a week, starting Thursday. Hot spot testing has seen a 48% infection rate, he said.

Bellone said the number of people testing positive is going up at a slower rate than recent weeks, and there are now 33,418 confirmed cases.

In the last 24 hours, there were an additional 29 deaths, bringing the total to 1,131 people who died from the virus.

Hospitalizations continued to decline, with now 1,082 in hospitals and 44 discharged in last 24 hours. — NEWSDAY STAFF