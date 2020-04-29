Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for April 29

Task force to be named for education

A state task force will be named in coming weeks to help New York with efforts to reopen schools, education leaders said Wednesday.

“Despite the challenges we are all facing every day, it is time we begin to look at how we can successfully and appropriately reopen our schools,” Betty A. Rosa, chancellor of the state Board of Regents, and Shannon Tahoe, interim education commissioner, said in a statement. They said the group would include superintendents, principals, teachers, parents and others.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said he likely will decide this week whether to keep schools closed for the remainder of this school year. Whatever the decision, the state also faces major questions regarding summer classes and sessions next fall. The governor recently named his own 100-member group to advise on reopening of the economy statewide. — JOHN HILDEBRAND