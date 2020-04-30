Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for April 30

Trump announces plans to protect nursing home residents

President Donald Trump made several announcements Thursday designed to combat the devastating effects of COVID-19 on the country's nursing homes.

Among the announcements, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will send supplemental personal protective equipment to all certified nursing homes nationwide. The federal government will also now require nursing homes to report all coronavirus cases and notify sickened residents’ family members.

In addition, Trump announced the creation of a commission involving federal, state and local officials with a focus on ensuring the safety of nursing home residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No effort will be spared to see that seniors get the care and dedication they deserve,” Trump said at a White House meeting of business and government leaders, as well as the Coronavirus Task Force. — NEWSDAY STAFF