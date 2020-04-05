TODAY'S PAPER
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates from April 5

Two men wearing masks in Brentwood on April

Two men wearing masks in Brentwood on April 5, 2020. Credit: James Carbone

By Newsday Staff
Print

Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.

What's happening today:

Watch President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force give their press briefing

Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s press briefing

Watch Governor Cuomo's Sunday press briefing

Saturday updates

Watch President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force give their Saturday briefing.

Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's Saturday briefing

Watch Governor Cuomo's Saturday briefing

Friday evening updates

Watch President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force give their daily briefing:

Friday afternoon updates


Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's press briefing:

Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:

    Friday morning updates

    By Newsday Staff

    Health

