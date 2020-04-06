Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates for April 6
What's happening today:
- Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said tracking of hospitalizations, intubations and deaths "suggests a possible flattening of the curve" of infections, but warned against complacency.
- Both Long Island counties have surpassed 30,000 people tested for COVID-19.
- What will everyday life look like after COVID-19? Academic futurists have their say.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care.
- Just over one month ago, there were no confirmed coronavirus cases on Long Island. See how things escalated.
Monday evening updates
Watch President Trump's press briefing:
Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's COVID-19 Town Hall:
Monday afternoon updates
Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's update:
Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's press briefing:
Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:
Monday morning updates
