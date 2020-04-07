TODAY'S PAPER
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates for April 7

Workers install rain gutters as construction continues at one of the five massive field hospital tents being erected on the campus of Stony Brook University on Tuesday. Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas

By Newsday Staff
Print

Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.

What's happening today:

Tuesday evening updates

Watch President Trump's press briefing:

Tuesday afternoon updates

Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's coronavirus update:

Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's press briefing:

Tuesday morning updates

Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

By Newsday Staff

