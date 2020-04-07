Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates for April 7
What's happening today:
- While New York State reported its highest number of coronavirus deaths in a single day — 731 — there are signs the outbreak is plateauing, the governor said.
- Long Island hospitals are preparing for the apex of coronavirus patients.
- Northwell Health said it is testing all mothers-to-be for COVID-19 before they give birth.
- The acting Navy secretary submitted his resignation amid a coronavirus uproar after he called the USS Theodore Roosevelt captain that he fired either "too naive or too stupid" to be in charge of an aircraft carrier.
- The local mortuary system is overwhelmed by coronavirus.
Tuesday evening updates
At briefing, @realDonaldTrump has blamed the World Health Organization for its coronavirus response — and said "a very powerful hold" will be put on money to the @WHO.— Edward Colby (@EdwardBColby) April 7, 2020
Update: Trump subsequently backtracked on the WHO funding hold he'd announced, claiming, "I'm not saying I'm going to do it," The Associated Press reported. Pressed on whether it was the right time, Trump said he was only looking at it, the @AP reported.— Edward Colby (@EdwardBColby) April 8, 2020
Tuesday afternoon updates
Update: Nassau County has received 13 of the 100 ventilators it ordered from Acute Care Gases, a county spokesman confirmed on Tuesday.— Scott Eidler (@ScottEidler) April 7, 2020
"And to all those families, again, we are thinking about them, and we have them in our prayers, all of us," he continued. "We're thinking about the health care workers, as well, and what they're going through on a daily basis. And there's a real toll that is happening here."— Edward Colby (@EdwardBColby) April 7, 2020
One more note on this: The 263 figure Bellone gave is the number of Suffolk residents who have died from COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. A total of 266 people have died within the county.— Edward Colby (@EdwardBColby) April 7, 2020
Tuesday morning updates
