NewsHealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for April 8

A woman walks into Herrick Hardware on Main

A woman walks into Herrick Hardware on Main Street in Southampton on Wednesday. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Newsday Staff
Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.

What's happening today:

  • Nassau County has 18,548 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday. Suffolk had 15,844 confirmed cases.
  • Experts warn that despite new cases of coronavirus and hospitalizations possibly plateauing, relaxing business closures and social-distancing guidelines too soon “would be a catastrophe.”

  • Worries mount for the families of LIers in assisted living facilities.

  • According to data, hispanic communities on LI are suffering some of the highest rates of coronavirus.
  • Long Island fish markets are bouncing back after being rocked by coronavirus.

Wednesday evening updates

Watch President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force give their daily briefing:

Wednesday afternoon updates

Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's press briefing:

Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:

Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's press briefing:

    Wednesday morning updates

