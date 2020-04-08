Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for April 8
What's happening today:
- Nassau County has 18,548 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday. Suffolk had 15,844 confirmed cases.
- Experts warn that despite new cases of coronavirus and hospitalizations possibly plateauing, relaxing business closures and social-distancing guidelines too soon “would be a catastrophe.”
Worries mount for the families of LIers in assisted living facilities.
- According to data, hispanic communities on LI are suffering some of the highest rates of coronavirus.
- Long Island fish markets are bouncing back after being rocked by coronavirus.
Wednesday evening updates
Watch President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force give their daily briefing:
Wednesday afternoon updates
Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's press briefing:
Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:
Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's press briefing:
Wednesday morning updates
