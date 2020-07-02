Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 1, 2
What's happening:
- NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is preparing for an in-person reopening of its schools in September, though Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office said the mayor does not have the power to make that decision.
- Nassau County faces a $749 million budget deficit over the next 18 months due to the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a midyear report expected to be released Wednesday.
Thursday updates:
Wednesday afternoon updates
Bellone: Suffolk had zero deaths from COVID-19
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said no one died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, marking the second time in three days that there have been no virus deaths.
“It’s a great thing,” Bellone said of the zero deaths during his daily virus briefing, calling it a “world of difference” from the peak of the pandemic in Suffolk.
The infection rate from the virus dropped slightly, back down to 1%, with 42 new people testing positive out of 4,047.
He said 41,427 Suffolk residents have tested positive now with another 19,270 showing antibodies for the virus.
Bellone said there are 73 people in Suffolk’s hospitals being treated for COVID-19, up from 70 the day before, with 23 people in intensive care beds.
Six people were discharged after treatment.The county is now a week away from Phase four of reopening and Bellone said outdoor dining had been “very successful.”
“The public really needs it, the restaurants need it and it works well because it’s safe,” he said.
On July 7 at 10 a.m. the county will sponsor a webinar for those interested in starting a food truck, including existing restaurants.
Bellone said food trucks are “uniquely positioned” to take advantage of new opportunities presented by the reopening. — NEWSDAY STAFF
11 fewer COVID-19 patients at Northwell hospitals
Northwell Health on Wednesday said it had 144 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, down 11 from the day before.
Plainview Hospital became the latest Northwell Hospital to report no COVID-19 patients. Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson also fell to zero in June but is back up to 1 patient on Wednesday.
Syosset Hospital has long been cleared of all COVID-19 patients.
Long Island Jewish Medical Center has 26 coronavirus patients, which is the most in the health system.
Northwell reported two deaths in the last 24 hours, one at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and one in Westchester County. – DAVID REICH-HALE
