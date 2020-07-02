Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 1, 2

Bellone: Suffolk had zero deaths from COVID-19

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said no one died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, marking the second time in three days that there have been no virus deaths.

“It’s a great thing,” Bellone said of the zero deaths during his daily virus briefing, calling it a “world of difference” from the peak of the pandemic in Suffolk.

The infection rate from the virus dropped slightly, back down to 1%, with 42 new people testing positive out of 4,047.

He said 41,427 Suffolk residents have tested positive now with another 19,270 showing antibodies for the virus.

Bellone said there are 73 people in Suffolk’s hospitals being treated for COVID-19, up from 70 the day before, with 23 people in intensive care beds.

Six people were discharged after treatment.The county is now a week away from Phase four of reopening and Bellone said outdoor dining had been “very successful.”

“The public really needs it, the restaurants need it and it works well because it’s safe,” he said.

On July 7 at 10 a.m. the county will sponsor a webinar for those interested in starting a food truck, including existing restaurants.

Bellone said food trucks are “uniquely positioned” to take advantage of new opportunities presented by the reopening. — NEWSDAY STAFF