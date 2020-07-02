TODAY'S PAPER
88° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
88° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 1, 2

The roadway appears to blend seamlessly into the

The roadway appears to blend seamlessly into the canvas of local artist Doug Reina as he paints in the sun by the water in Stony Brook on Wednesday. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Newsday Staff
Print

Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.

What's happening:

Thursday updates:

Watch Steve Bellone's Thurdsay update:

Watch Nassau County executive Laura Curran's Thursday update

Wednesday afternoon updates

Bellone: Suffolk had zero deaths from COVID-19

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said no one died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, marking the second time in three days that there have been no virus deaths.

“It’s a great thing,” Bellone said of the zero deaths during his daily virus briefing, calling it a “world of difference” from the peak of the pandemic in Suffolk.

The infection rate from the virus dropped slightly, back down to 1%, with 42 new people testing positive out of 4,047.

He said 41,427 Suffolk residents have tested positive now with another 19,270 showing antibodies for the virus.

Bellone said there are 73 people in Suffolk’s hospitals being treated for COVID-19, up from 70 the day before, with 23 people in intensive care beds.

Six people were discharged after treatment.The county is now a week away from Phase four of reopening and Bellone said outdoor dining had been “very successful.”

“The public really needs it, the restaurants need it and it works well because it’s safe,” he said.

On July 7 at 10 a.m. the county will sponsor a webinar for those interested in starting a food truck, including existing restaurants.

Bellone said food trucks are “uniquely positioned” to take advantage of new opportunities presented by the reopening. — NEWSDAY STAFF

Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s live press briefing:

11 fewer COVID-19 patients at Northwell hospitals

Northwell Health on Wednesday said it had 144 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, down 11 from the day before.

Plainview Hospital became the latest Northwell Hospital to report no COVID-19 patients. Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson also fell to zero in June but is back up to 1 patient on Wednesday.

Syosset Hospital has long been cleared of all COVID-19 patients.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center has 26 coronavirus patients, which is the most in the health system.

Northwell reported two deaths in the last 24 hours, one at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and one in Westchester County. – DAVID REICH-HALE

Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s live press briefing:

Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

By Newsday Staff

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Arriving travelers walk by a sign in the Cuomo's quarantine order likely to hold up in court, legal experts say
Protesters demand justice for George Floyd during a Stats: No jump in COVID-19 cases after weeks of protesters in the streets
Coins are seen in a jar, August 4th, The newest entry on the pandemic hard-to-find list: pocket change
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search