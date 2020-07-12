Cuomo: NY’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dip below 800

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday that hospitalizations in the state dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18, and the three-day average death toll — seven — is the lowest since March 16.

"Throughout this pandemic, we've made progress by recognizing that state and local governments can't fight the virus on their own — the efforts of everyday New Yorkers to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands are central to our ability to slow the spread and save lives," Cuomo said.

Both Long Island and New York City registered an infection rate of 1.0%.

Nassau saw 35 new cases for a total of 42,267. Suffolk had 76 new cases for a total of 41,987. – CRAIG SCHNEIDER