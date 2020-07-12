Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 11-12
Cuomo: NY’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dip below 800
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday that hospitalizations in the state dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18, and the three-day average death toll — seven — is the lowest since March 16.
"Throughout this pandemic, we've made progress by recognizing that state and local governments can't fight the virus on their own — the efforts of everyday New Yorkers to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands are central to our ability to slow the spread and save lives," Cuomo said.
Both Long Island and New York City registered an infection rate of 1.0%.
Nassau saw 35 new cases for a total of 42,267. Suffolk had 76 new cases for a total of 41,987. – CRAIG SCHNEIDER
Fewer than 100 COVID-19 patients at Northwell hospitals
Northwell Health on Saturday said it had 98 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates — the first time the health system has reported fewer than 100 such patients since mid-March.
Half of Northwell’s current COVID-19 patients are at two facilities: North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park.Northwell said it had two deaths over the last 24 hours, one in Nassau County. The other one was not on Long Island.It’s the second straight day Northwell reported a Long Island death. It had gone more than a week without one. – DAVID REICH-HALE
