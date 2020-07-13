Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 13
Monday afternoon updates
Curran: Virus isn't over yet
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Monday choked up in thanking essential workers in the county, saying “it’s not over yet but the last few months no one could have imagined.”
In her 118th and final daily press briefing of the pandemic surge, Curran announced 46 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 10 patients in intensive care and four on ventilators. The death toll in Nassau stands at 2,190.
For more than a month, the rate of positives stands about 1%. At the end of March, 55% of the people being tested were testing positive, she said.
“We have come a long way and I want to thank our front-line workers here in Nassau County who continue to show up every day to protect the health of our residents, to protect the health of our community,” Curran said. “One thing that does give me pause are the numbers that we are seeing around the country. We’re seeing cases spike. It seems like every day there’s a new record set. And we’re reminded that we need to keep doing what we’re doing.”
Curran urged residents to continue to social distance and “keep using common sense.” -- CANDICE FERRETTE
Cuomo unveils school reopening guidelines
Schools in New York State can reopen in September if the coronavirus infection level is 5% or lower in their region by the first week in August, but will be forced to shut down if the level rises to 9% or greater before the day school opens, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.
Under the guidelines announced by Cuomo, schools on Long Island and throughout the state would be allowed to open given current conditions, with the infection level statewide Sunday at 1.08%. Long Island’s rate was 1.5%. -BART JONES
Cuomo orders travelers to NY from designated states to provide contact info
Travelers from states with high infection levels of COVID-19 will be required to provide contact information before they leave the airport, or face a $2,000 fine, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.
People will need to tell officials where they arrived from and where they are going once they leave the airport.
Cuomo, who has already imposed quarantine restrictions on travelers from high-infection states in an agreement with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut, said the move is needed to keep COVID-19 infections from surging once again in New York.
“None of this is pleasant, but we have gone through this before,” Cuomo said.
