Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from July 13

Curran: Virus isn't over yet

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Monday choked up in thanking essential workers in the county, saying “it’s not over yet but the last few months no one could have imagined.”

In her 118th and final daily press briefing of the pandemic surge, Curran announced 46 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 10 patients in intensive care and four on ventilators. The death toll in Nassau stands at 2,190.

For more than a month, the rate of positives stands about 1%. At the end of March, 55% of the people being tested were testing positive, she said.

“We have come a long way and I want to thank our front-line workers here in Nassau County who continue to show up every day to protect the health of our residents, to protect the health of our community,” Curran said. “One thing that does give me pause are the numbers that we are seeing around the country. We’re seeing cases spike. It seems like every day there’s a new record set. And we’re reminded that we need to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Curran urged residents to continue to social distance and “keep using common sense.” -- CANDICE FERRETTE